Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Goose or Gander: Govt bans Xmas parties

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HOME AFFAIRS Minister Kazembe Kazembe has prohibited any form of partying during the 2020 festive season as Zimbabwe is not yet out of the Covid-19 pandemic risk.
Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa recently defended her decision to flout the national Covid-19 lockdown restrictions after hosting her lavish 60th birthday party where scores of guests including ministers openly disregarded government coronavirus regulations.

Zimbabweans reacted with anger after pictures emerged showing ministers Mutsvangwa, Joel Biggie Matiza, Ziyambi Ziyambi and Kazembe Kazembe at the shindig which went on late into the night.

The pictures were shared on social media by government spokesman Ndavaningi Mangwana.

Former information minister Jonathan Moyo blasted Mangwana for having 'no qualms about parading this Covid-19 superspreader birthday party.'

Officially launching the 2020 Festive Season Awareness Campaign at a joint press conference Wednesday, Kazembe urged citizens to mark this year's holidays responsibly to avoid loss of lives.

"We are not yet out of the Covid-19 woes but the country is in the second wave of the virus. Parties will not be permissible during the festive season," he said.

"However, weddings will be allowed but still with limited numbers. Police will be out in full force to enforce Covid-19 regulations and to make sure that they are being followed."

Kazembe was among some ministers and top government officials who recently raised many eyebrows after they attended Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa's birthday bash.

Speaking at the same press conference, Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza warned motorists whose vehicles are not registered with the Zimbabwe Union of Passengers Company (ZUPCO) from ferrying passengers.

"All the motorists including kombis ferrying people without being registered with ZUPCO, you have been warned," Matiza said.

"Police and VID will be on the roads with roadblocks 24/7 to make sure that no mistake is made including checking if vehicle papers are up to date and if the vehicle parts are functioning well."

He also ZUPCO bus and kombi drivers who are not adhering to road rules that there is a punishment for them if caught breaching the laws.

"We also have those ZUPCO buses where drivers are not following the rules, you have been warned. Speed limit needs to be paid attention to; we do not want to lose a life this festive season."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

In which cases, is it profitable to outsource tasks?

40 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa gags Zanu-PF followers

43 mins ago | 83 Views

Zinara pines for forex payments

44 mins ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa frets over social media

47 mins ago | 58 Views

Mamutse should be back at work, says Zifa

47 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo dam levels rise

48 mins ago | 115 Views

Bribery and corruption spree at registry offices

49 mins ago | 117 Views

Beitbridge records increase in teenage pregnancies

50 mins ago | 38 Views

Potraz hands over ICT equipment to the disabled

51 mins ago | 18 Views

Mutare worker up for forging COVID-19 certificates

52 mins ago | 39 Views

Police officer convicted of assaulting minor

53 mins ago | 45 Views

RBZ ends Fidelity Printers monopoly

53 mins ago | 51 Views

Prosecutor in Abdul case suspended

54 mins ago | 40 Views

State opposes Mafume bail

56 mins ago | 29 Views

Relief for Loga

56 mins ago | 31 Views

2020 a success, Mnangagwa claims

57 mins ago | 29 Views

Bhebhe suffers blow

58 mins ago | 86 Views

Machete-wielding Shamva robbers jailed 10 years

58 mins ago | 20 Views

High Court relaxes MDC trio bail conditions

59 mins ago | 26 Views

Govt warns errant drivers

60 mins ago | 42 Views

Can anything good come from Lupane?

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Kadewere, Nakamba honour legend Ali Dube

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe to host ODI WC qualifiers

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dealt a severe blow

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa 'bans' Zanu-PF members from social media

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Man assaults cops

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam under investigation

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Powerspeed to delists from ZSE

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Master KG promotes Zimbabweans on upcoming Jerusalema album

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwean scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa commends Cabinet

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Stanchart in eye of storm over Mthuli Ncube tax

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Fortune Chasi's fight to be held on Boxing Day

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Mafume must stop shifting blame

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora inflows set for record levels

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean diplomat lands top UN post

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mohadi returns

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Armed robbers prosecutor on the run

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Netflix adds Strive Masiyiwa to Board Of Directors

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Soldiers severely tortured 2 men while praying on mountain

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Covid-19 seed maize relief programme

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

CAPS United ordered to settle 2017 debt in United States dollars

13 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Defence takes police officer to task over Mafume bribe claim

13 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Chamisa's Senator dies

14 hrs ago | 2901 Views

Dr Chiwenga launches his book titled 'Goose or gander'

14 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Registar general's trial continues

14 hrs ago | 855 Views

State queries suspension orders in Rushwaya case

14 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Prosecutor suspended for concession of Abdul's bail

14 hrs ago | 982 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days