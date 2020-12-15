Latest News Editor's Choice


Powerspeed to delists from ZSE

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SHAREHOLDERS of electrical products supplier, Powerspeed Electrical Limited, have approved the termination of the company's listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

The listing of Powerspeed shares on the local bourse is expected to be terminated next week.

The company secretary, Martin Gurira, announced the decision in a public notice to stakeholders yesterday. He said the move follows an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Monday this week.

The meeting, which was held virtually in accordance with the Covid-19 pandemic mitigation protocols, unanimously resolved that "the company's shares be removed from the main board of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange through voluntary termination of the listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange," said Gurira.

Source - the herald

