Kadewere, Nakamba honour legend Ali Dube

WARRIORS stars Tino Kadewere and Marvelous Nakamba will tomorrow honour legendary exHighlanders juniors coach Ali "Baba" Dube for his contribution to football in Zimbabwe.Dube turned 73 on December 6.Kadewere Foundation chief operations officer Martin Changachirere said together with the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation, they had decided to celebrate the legend's birthday by honouring him with a lifetime achievement award."It's a belated birthday celebration for Ali Baba Dube. We will also take time to reward him with lifetime achievement accolade on the day. This is a joint effort between the Kadewere and Marvelous Nakamba Foundation. The event is premised on a desire to celebrate our legend. We want to appreciate the distinguished service Dube has offered to the nation. He has done so in a period exceeding four decades," Changachirere said.He added: "He deserves to be given the Bulawayo freedom of the city considering his immense contribution to sport. We will actually petition council to consider giving him that honour. We need to honour our legends while they are still alive."The event will be held at Archers Club in Bulawayo.Dube, who started coaching at Highlanders in the mid-1970s is credited for moulding a number of players who went on to do well for the country including legendary former Warriors skipper Peter Ndlovu and his brothers Madinda and the late Adam.The late Willard Mashinkila-Khumalo, Mecerdes Sibanda, Benjamin Konjera also came through Dube's hands.He was also responsible for elevating the likes of Netsai Moyo, Nhamo Shambira, Peter Nkomo and Nkululeko Dlodlo and many others to the Highlanders senior team.Dube will also be presented with Kadewere and Nakamba jerseys from Fench Ligue 1 side Lyon and English Premier League side Aston Villa, respectively.Marvelous Nakamba Foundation board secretary Brian Moyo also confirmed the development."We were invited by the Tino Kadewere Foundation to honour the man (Dube). So a small recognition event has been set," Moyo said.Over the years, Dube has coached juniors at a number of clubs that include Highlanders, Railstars and Bulawayo City and produced a number of players who went on to represent the country.