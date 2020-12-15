Govt warns errant drivers

News / Local

by Kwanele Khumalo

GOVERNMENT yesterday said it would descend heavily on road offenders to minimise loss of lives due to road traffic accidents during the festive season, and on those using unregistered and unroadworthy vehicles.Speaking yesterday at the launch of festive season road safety campaign by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) and Zimbabwe Republic Police, Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza (pictured) said unroadworthy vehicles and unregistered commuter omnibuses would not be allowed to operate.The campaign was held under the theme, Eradicating Human Error."All those with illegally fitted bar lights that do not dip and dazzle others and those motorists that deliberately use unroadworthy vehicles will have themselves to blame," Matiza said."This and other dangerous fittings will be dealt with as we are clearly guided by the Construction Equipment and Use Regulations also known as SI 129 of 2015. You have been warned!"He added: "For intercity travel, we have several compliant bus companies that have been cleared, therefore, we encourage the public to make use of Zupco buses and commuter omnibuses as unregistered kombis will be impounded for violation of lockdown rules and those on board will risk their journeys being cut short."Matiza also said Zupco aligned bus and commuter omnibus crews should desist from abusing the Zupco banner while engaging in rowdy and careless behaviour on the road."Being contracted to operate under the Zupco banner is not a passport for reckless driving. Government has noticed that some drivers of buses contracted to operate under the Zupco banner are not sticking to road rules." He added: "I call upon the owners and drivers of these buses to take considerable steps in ensuring the safety of passengers and the travelling public."Matiza urged all Zupco-contracted bus operators to renew their operating licences, saying doing so would enhance safety."I also want to appeal to all bus operators contracted to Zupco, taxi owners, tour operators and all those involved in the carriage of intercity passengers to renew their operating licences and route authorities as required by the Road Motor Transportation Act."The process will rest assure the nation that competent and well-trained drivers submitted in the schedule of drivers will be the ones in charge of the buses hence minimising the chances of human error," he said.Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe emphasised that errant road users would face the full wrath of the law as the police would be on patrols to ensure the safety of the public during the festive season.