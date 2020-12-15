Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt warns errant drivers

by Kwanele Khumalo
32 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday said it would descend heavily on road offenders to minimise loss of lives due to road traffic accidents during the festive season, and on those using unregistered and unroadworthy vehicles.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of festive season road safety campaign by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) and Zimbabwe Republic Police, Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza (pictured) said unroadworthy vehicles and unregistered commuter omnibuses would not be allowed to operate.

The campaign was held under the theme, Eradicating Human Error.

"All those with illegally fitted bar lights that do not dip and dazzle others and those motorists that deliberately use unroadworthy vehicles will have themselves to blame," Matiza said.

"This and other dangerous fittings will be dealt with as we are clearly guided by the Construction Equipment and Use Regulations also known as SI 129 of 2015. You have been warned!"

He added: "For intercity travel, we have several compliant bus companies that have been cleared, therefore, we encourage the public to make use of Zupco buses and commuter omnibuses as unregistered kombis will be impounded for violation of lockdown rules and those on board will risk their journeys being cut short."

Matiza also said Zupco aligned bus and commuter omnibus crews should desist from abusing the Zupco banner while engaging in rowdy and careless behaviour on the road.

"Being contracted to operate under the Zupco banner is not a passport for reckless driving. Government has noticed that some drivers of buses contracted to operate under the Zupco banner are not sticking to road rules." He added: "I call upon the owners and drivers of these buses to take considerable steps in ensuring the safety of passengers and the travelling public."

Matiza urged all Zupco-contracted bus operators to renew their operating licences, saying doing so would enhance safety.

"I also want to appeal to all bus operators contracted to Zupco, taxi owners, tour operators and all those involved in the carriage of intercity passengers to renew their operating licences and route authorities as required by the Road Motor Transportation Act.

"The process will rest assure the nation that competent and well-trained drivers submitted in the schedule of drivers will be the ones in charge of the buses hence minimising the chances of human error," he said.

Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe emphasised that errant road users would face the full wrath of the law as the police would be on patrols to ensure the safety of the public during the festive season.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Can anything good come from Lupane?

1 min ago | 0 Views

Kadewere, Nakamba honour legend Ali Dube

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe to host ODI WC qualifiers

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dealt a severe blow

5 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa 'bans' Zanu-PF members from social media

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Man assaults cops

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam under investigation

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Powerspeed to delists from ZSE

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Master KG promotes Zimbabweans on upcoming Jerusalema album

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwean scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

7 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa commends Cabinet

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Stanchart in eye of storm over Mthuli Ncube tax

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Goose or Gander: Govt bans Xmas parties

8 mins ago | 13 Views

Fortune Chasi's fight to be held on Boxing Day

12 mins ago | 19 Views

Mafume must stop shifting blame

12 mins ago | 12 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

13 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora inflows set for record levels

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean diplomat lands top UN post

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Mohadi returns

14 mins ago | 19 Views

Armed robbers prosecutor on the run

15 mins ago | 22 Views

Netflix adds Strive Masiyiwa to Board Of Directors

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Soldiers severely tortured 2 men while praying on mountain

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Covid-19 seed maize relief programme

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

CAPS United ordered to settle 2017 debt in United States dollars

12 hrs ago | 922 Views

Defence takes police officer to task over Mafume bribe claim

12 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Chamisa's Senator dies

13 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Dr Chiwenga launches his book titled 'Goose or gander'

13 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Registar general's trial continues

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

State queries suspension orders in Rushwaya case

13 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Prosecutor suspended for concession of Abdul's bail

13 hrs ago | 924 Views

MDC mayor charged with contempt of court

13 hrs ago | 325 Views

Machete weilding robbers jailed 10 years

14 hrs ago | 465 Views

RBZ to sell Fidelity Printers & Refinery

16 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Mnangagwa says DCCs must unite Zanu-PF party

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Khupe's MDC challenges Bhebhe's High Court application

16 hrs ago | 1143 Views

'Chamisa's MDC controlled by G40,' says Mwonzora

16 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Govt's shoddy road-job exposed by torrent rainfall

16 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Who are we Black People?

16 hrs ago | 510 Views

Stanbic Bank zero-rates digital banking platform for clients

16 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accessed US$1.5 billion in offshore facilities in 2019

17 hrs ago | 353 Views

Jonso's mortal combat

17 hrs ago | 866 Views

Las Vegas investor takes a gamble on a Zimbabwean gold mine

17 hrs ago | 536 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans smuggling goods across Limpopo River

18 hrs ago | 882 Views

Hollywood based Zim make-up artist opens up on career

21 hrs ago | 688 Views

2020 - Top 10 Google Searches in Zimbabwe and what they mean

21 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Demolition of houses: An insensitive and unjustified gesture

21 hrs ago | 715 Views

Khupe's party in flames

24 hrs ago | 5865 Views

Mnangagwa under pressure over DCC mess

24 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Mwonzora says confident of victory

24 hrs ago | 1823 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days