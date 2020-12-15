High Court relaxes MDC trio bail conditions

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGH Court judge Justice Edith Mushore yesterday relaxed bail conditions for MDC Alliance Harare West legislator Joanah Mamombe and her co-accused Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova in a case in which they are being accused of faking their abduction.The trio was arrested in June on allegations of communicating falsehoods.They were ordered to report three times every week at their respective police stations as bail conditions but Justice Mushore yesterday altered that to once per week.The trio, through human rights lawyers Jeremiah Bamu and Paidamoyo Saurombe, submitted before the court that reporting thrice every week was tantamount to keeping them at police stations.The State alleged that Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova stage-managed their abduction by suspected State security agents on May 13, 2020 after holding a demonstration in Warren Park high-density suburb in Harare, with the aim of tarnishing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's image.The State further alleged that the three were captured on CCTV at Belgravia shopping centre during the time they claimed to be under abduction by State security agents.