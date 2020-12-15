Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Machete-wielding Shamva robbers jailed 10 years

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
Two notorious machete-wielding Shamva robbers were yesterday jailed to 10 years each by Bindura magistrate Tendai Chifamba.

Witness Makuni (34) and Mustafa Sitayela (35) will, however, serve seven years and two months after the magistrate conditionally suspended part of their sentences.

Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that from February to March 2020, the convicts pounced on Shamva residents wielding machetes. They assaulted and robbed them of valuables, including farming inputs, laptops and money.

Sitayela was arrested on March 8 while panning for gold in Shamva. He was charged with six counts of assault and robbery and he implicated Makuni.

Police recovered two laptops from Sitayela's wife Netsai Muzambi.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High Court relaxes MDC trio bail conditions

51 secs ago | 1 Views

Govt warns errant drivers

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Can anything good come from Lupane?

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Kadewere, Nakamba honour legend Ali Dube

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to host ODI WC qualifiers

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dealt a severe blow

6 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa 'bans' Zanu-PF members from social media

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Man assaults cops

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam under investigation

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Powerspeed to delists from ZSE

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Master KG promotes Zimbabweans on upcoming Jerusalema album

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

8 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa commends Cabinet

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Stanchart in eye of storm over Mthuli Ncube tax

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Goose or Gander: Govt bans Xmas parties

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Fortune Chasi's fight to be held on Boxing Day

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Mafume must stop shifting blame

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora inflows set for record levels

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean diplomat lands top UN post

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Mohadi returns

15 mins ago | 19 Views

Armed robbers prosecutor on the run

16 mins ago | 25 Views

Netflix adds Strive Masiyiwa to Board Of Directors

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Soldiers severely tortured 2 men while praying on mountain

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Covid-19 seed maize relief programme

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

CAPS United ordered to settle 2017 debt in United States dollars

12 hrs ago | 925 Views

Defence takes police officer to task over Mafume bribe claim

12 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Chamisa's Senator dies

13 hrs ago | 2727 Views

Dr Chiwenga launches his book titled 'Goose or gander'

13 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Registar general's trial continues

13 hrs ago | 803 Views

State queries suspension orders in Rushwaya case

13 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Prosecutor suspended for concession of Abdul's bail

13 hrs ago | 925 Views

MDC mayor charged with contempt of court

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Machete weilding robbers jailed 10 years

14 hrs ago | 465 Views

RBZ to sell Fidelity Printers & Refinery

16 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mnangagwa says DCCs must unite Zanu-PF party

16 hrs ago | 321 Views

Khupe's MDC challenges Bhebhe's High Court application

16 hrs ago | 1144 Views

'Chamisa's MDC controlled by G40,' says Mwonzora

16 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Govt's shoddy road-job exposed by torrent rainfall

16 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Who are we Black People?

16 hrs ago | 510 Views

Stanbic Bank zero-rates digital banking platform for clients

16 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accessed US$1.5 billion in offshore facilities in 2019

17 hrs ago | 353 Views

Jonso's mortal combat

17 hrs ago | 866 Views

Las Vegas investor takes a gamble on a Zimbabwean gold mine

17 hrs ago | 537 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans smuggling goods across Limpopo River

18 hrs ago | 883 Views

Hollywood based Zim make-up artist opens up on career

21 hrs ago | 688 Views

2020 - Top 10 Google Searches in Zimbabwe and what they mean

21 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Demolition of houses: An insensitive and unjustified gesture

21 hrs ago | 715 Views

Khupe's party in flames

24 hrs ago | 5866 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days