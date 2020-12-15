Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

2020 a success, Mnangagwa claims

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the year 2020 as successful in putting Zimbabwe on track for his Vision 2030 targets.

"As we end today's Cabinet session, which is the last for the year 2020, it is imperative that we take stock of some of the achievements in our journey towards the attainment of Vision 2030," Mnangagwa said in his closing remarks at the final Cabinet meeting of the year.

"The year has recorded a number of successes, which would not have been possible without your commitment to duty and excellent performance."

Mnangagwa said major achievements were noted in the road and infrastructure sector, the pfumvudza farming concept, the completion and launch of the National Development Strategy 1, implementation of devolution and the heritage-based education 5.0, among other things.

He, however, acknowledged the setbacks brought about by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that paralysed a number of businesses.

"The COVID-19 pandemic also brought in its wake unprecedented disruption to other aspects of our lives on a global scale, resulting in the intermittent shutdown of several businesses.

"However, our timely decisions, including the introduction of the $18 billion stimulus and recovery package helped avert a possible crisis.

"Besides causing challenges to development, COVID-19 also provided opportunities for growth towards self-reliance, particularly in the health sector," he said.

He added that power supply had stabilised and the country would export surplus by 2023.

"Power supplies have relatively stabilised, been stable and completion of projects to further improve the situation as well as implementation of the renewable energy policy should consolidate this position.

"As a result, of the power generation projects being implemented, the country should be self-sufficient and become a net exporter of power by 2023," he said.

The country is experiencing an economic crisis characterised by skyrocketing prices and strikes by civil servants such as teachers, nurses and doctors.

Mnangagwa's government also failed to provide social grants to millions of people whose livelihoods were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country also face a political crisis that forced South Africa to dispatch envoys to discuss the issue with Mnangagwa and his ruling party.

Source - newsday

