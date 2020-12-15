Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Relief for Loga

by Staff reporter
6 secs ago | Views
WARRIORS star King Nadolo has been ruled out for up to three weeks with an injury that he picked last week and the team's technical team is hopeful that the attacker will have fully recovered by the time that the African Nations Championships (Chan) starts early next month.

The tournament, exclusively for players that play in the domestic league, start on January 16 and ends on February 7 in Cameroon.

Nadolo, one of the big names in the squad, was on the end of a rough tackle during the team's friendly match against Caps United last week which consigned him to crutches.
There were fears that the winger would not make the trip to Yaoundé as his ankle was swollen.

However, initial fears of an ankle fracture have been allayed with scan results showing that he only suffered muscle injuries.

"The injury is not too serious as we had feared," Warriors physiotherapist Admire Nyamadzawo said.

"He has notable ankle swelling and injury to two muscles that pass through the ankle, the extensor hallucis longus and extensor digitorum longus. He is going to be out for at least three weeks," he added.

The Warriors squad is expected to break camp on Monday for a week and it is hoped that Nadolo would have recuperated and ready to resume training.

This is good news to Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušic, who is also sweating over the fitness of defender Partson Jaure and midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku who also picked injuries last week.

But the renowned physiotherapist said there is nothing much to worry about on the injuries of the duo which he described as "minor sprains."

Jaure and Masuku got their ankles hurt in the friendly match against Yadah Stars on Saturday and they have missed subsequent preparatory matches.

The Warriors, who started the whirlwind of friendly matches with a game against Ngezi Platinum Stars, have also faced Manica Diamonds.

Yesterday, they played FC Platinum and are set to clash with Dynamos today as they intensify their preparations.

They will play Bulawayo Chiefs on Friday before facing Black Rhinos the following day.

Logarušic said he was using the friendly matches to pick his final squad while also giving players from the opposing teams a chance to impress and get a national team call-up.

Former captain Denver Mukamba has already made it after his impressive show for Ngezi Platinum Stars in the friendly match and has already joined camp.

Caps United's quartet of Ronald Chitiyo, Richard Hachiro, Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye and Tafadzwa Njaravani also did enough to convince the coach and were incorporated into the squad yesterday. To make space for the new players, Logarušic has chopped six players from his squad.

Those who have failed to impress and were released are Valentine Musarurwa, Valentine Kadonzvo, Collins Duwa, Phineas Bhamusi, Xolani Ndlovu and William Manondo.

Thirty-four players were initially called to camp, but the coach was forced to drop six FC Platinum players whose club is engaged in the Caf Champions League.

Logarušic is expected to name his final squad early next year for submission to Caf. The coach is hoping to play two more friendly matches next year before departure to the finals.  

Zimbabwe is in Group A and will face Cameroon in the tournament opener. Burkina Faso and Mali are the other team that make up Group A.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2020 a success, Mnangagwa claims

48 secs ago | 0 Views

Bhebhe suffers blow

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Machete-wielding Shamva robbers jailed 10 years

2 mins ago | 1 Views

High Court relaxes MDC trio bail conditions

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt warns errant drivers

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Can anything good come from Lupane?

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Kadewere, Nakamba honour legend Ali Dube

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe to host ODI WC qualifiers

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dealt a severe blow

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa 'bans' Zanu-PF members from social media

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Man assaults cops

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam under investigation

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Powerspeed to delists from ZSE

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Master KG promotes Zimbabweans on upcoming Jerusalema album

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

10 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa commends Cabinet

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Stanchart in eye of storm over Mthuli Ncube tax

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Goose or Gander: Govt bans Xmas parties

12 mins ago | 20 Views

Fortune Chasi's fight to be held on Boxing Day

15 mins ago | 29 Views

Mafume must stop shifting blame

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora inflows set for record levels

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean diplomat lands top UN post

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Mohadi returns

17 mins ago | 24 Views

Armed robbers prosecutor on the run

18 mins ago | 34 Views

Netflix adds Strive Masiyiwa to Board Of Directors

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Soldiers severely tortured 2 men while praying on mountain

19 mins ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Covid-19 seed maize relief programme

12 hrs ago | 402 Views

CAPS United ordered to settle 2017 debt in United States dollars

12 hrs ago | 927 Views

Defence takes police officer to task over Mafume bribe claim

12 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Chamisa's Senator dies

13 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Dr Chiwenga launches his book titled 'Goose or gander'

13 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Registar general's trial continues

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

State queries suspension orders in Rushwaya case

13 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Prosecutor suspended for concession of Abdul's bail

13 hrs ago | 929 Views

MDC mayor charged with contempt of court

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Machete weilding robbers jailed 10 years

14 hrs ago | 466 Views

RBZ to sell Fidelity Printers & Refinery

16 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Mnangagwa says DCCs must unite Zanu-PF party

16 hrs ago | 321 Views

Khupe's MDC challenges Bhebhe's High Court application

16 hrs ago | 1147 Views

'Chamisa's MDC controlled by G40,' says Mwonzora

16 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Govt's shoddy road-job exposed by torrent rainfall

16 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Who are we Black People?

16 hrs ago | 511 Views

Stanbic Bank zero-rates digital banking platform for clients

16 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe central bank accessed US$1.5 billion in offshore facilities in 2019

17 hrs ago | 354 Views

Jonso's mortal combat

17 hrs ago | 867 Views

Las Vegas investor takes a gamble on a Zimbabwean gold mine

17 hrs ago | 538 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans smuggling goods across Limpopo River

18 hrs ago | 886 Views

Hollywood based Zim make-up artist opens up on career

21 hrs ago | 689 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days