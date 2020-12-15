Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutare worker up for forging COVID-19 certificates

by Staff reporter
A Mutare City Council worker is in trouble for issuing forged COVID-19 clearance certificates to truck drivers travelling to neighbouring countries.

David Gwaure (32), who is attached at Sakubva Clinic in the eastern border city appeared in court before magistrate Nyasha Kuture yesterday facing fraud charges.

Gwaure is denying the charges and was granted $4 000 bail and will return to court on December 29 for trial.

He was told not to interfere with State witnesses and to continue to reside at his given address.

It is the State's case that in April this year, the accused hatched a plan to dupe unsuspecting truck drivers who wanted COVID-19 clearance certificates to cross the country into neighbouring countries.

In pursuance of the plan, the accused person approached one complainant in December recently who is not mentioned in State papers.

The accused person reportedly forged Pathologists Lancet Clinical Laboratory COVID-19 clearance certificates after getting full particulars from the complainants who had not even undergone a PCR testing for coronavirus.

The forged clearance certificates would be produced in court as evidence.

He duped eight truck drivers and charged US$15 per letter.

Source - newsday

