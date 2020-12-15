Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo dam levels rise

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Water levels in Bulawayo dams have risen by 34,7% as of December 14, bringing relief to the city that has been struggling to supply its residents with tap water.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), the total national water level has increased to 43,5% from below 20% before the rains.

Bulawayo City Council early this year decommissioned three supply dams, namely, Umzingwane, Upper Ncema and Lower Ncema due to low water levels.

This left the city dependent on three dams, Insiza Mayfair, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi and largely boreholes sunk by non-governmental organisations across the city. Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga, in a statement, said the national water levels had improved following  heavy rainfall experienced in the country recently.

"Water levels in a number of the country's major dams continued on an upward trend following the rainfall activity that is currently being experienced in various parts of the country," Munyonga said.

"As of December 14, 2020, the national dam level average stood at 43,5%, a 6,99% improvement since December 7, 2020.

"Gwayi Catchment has a dam level average of 51%, Manyame Catchment 57, 8%, Mazowe Catchment 39,7%, Umzingwane Catchment 34,7%, Runde Catchment 40,7%, Sanyati Catchment 46,6% and Save Catchment 45%."

"A number of small dams are already full, including Ngwenya Dam, Lower Mgusa, Exchange, Pollards, Nyangombe, Bulilima, Nyajena, Lower Zibagwe, Padre's Pool, Somalala and Bangazaan."

Munyonga urged the public to continue conserving water.

"While water levels in the dams continue improving, the need to conserve water still remains and water users across the board are advised to continue using water sparingly and efficiently," she said.

Source - newsday

