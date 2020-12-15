Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mamutse should be back at work, says Zifa

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
ZIFA believe that their general-secretary Joseph Mamutse should be allowed to resume work by operation of law after he filed a notice of appeal against his suspension.

Mamutse was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) board to institute investigations into alleged irregularities in the clearance of national football teams to tournaments in South Africa.

The country's sports regulatory body also suspended its director-general Prince Mupazviriho over similar allegations.

However, Zifa has demanded Mamutse's reinstatement, arguing that his ban was unlawful and unprocedural.

Mamutse has since filed a notice of appeal and it is Zifa's contention that by operation of law, he should be back at work.

The country's soccer controlling body has written to SRC to confirm the position so that he can be allowed to return to work.

Zifa lawyer Chenaimoyo Gumiro, however, said SRC has not responded to their request.

"He (Mamutse) filed a notice of appeal to SRC and by operation of law, that sets aside his suspension. We have, therefore, written to SRC to confirm this position so that he can be allowed to resume duties, but we have not received response. So we will have to follow it up again," he said.

The football federation views SRC's actions as a violation of Fifa statutes which require member associations to run their affairs independently without undue influence from third parties.

They have since approached the Administrative Court.

A Fifa suspension would mean national teams and local clubs would be banned from playing in international competitions, and funding would cease until reinstatement was granted.

However, SRC insist they are empowered by the constitution to act as they did — suspending the football administrator and that their decision was in the interests of the national game.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo dam levels rise

1 min ago | 2 Views

Bribery and corruption spree at registry offices

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Beitbridge records increase in teenage pregnancies

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Potraz hands over ICT equipment to the disabled

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mutare worker up for forging COVID-19 certificates

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Police officer convicted of assaulting minor

6 mins ago | 6 Views

RBZ ends Fidelity Printers monopoly

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Prosecutor in Abdul case suspended

7 mins ago | 6 Views

State opposes Mafume bail

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Relief for Loga

9 mins ago | 6 Views

2020 a success, Mnangagwa claims

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Bhebhe suffers blow

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Machete-wielding Shamva robbers jailed 10 years

11 mins ago | 6 Views

High Court relaxes MDC trio bail conditions

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Govt warns errant drivers

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Can anything good come from Lupane?

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Kadewere, Nakamba honour legend Ali Dube

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe to host ODI WC qualifiers

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dealt a severe blow

17 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa 'bans' Zanu-PF members from social media

18 mins ago | 23 Views

Man assaults cops

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam under investigation

18 mins ago | 24 Views

Powerspeed to delists from ZSE

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Master KG promotes Zimbabweans on upcoming Jerusalema album

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

20 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa commends Cabinet

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Stanchart in eye of storm over Mthuli Ncube tax

20 mins ago | 28 Views

Goose or Gander: Govt bans Xmas parties

21 mins ago | 45 Views

Fortune Chasi's fight to be held on Boxing Day

24 mins ago | 66 Views

Mafume must stop shifting blame

25 mins ago | 32 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

25 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora inflows set for record levels

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwean diplomat lands top UN post

26 mins ago | 18 Views

Mohadi returns

27 mins ago | 40 Views

Armed robbers prosecutor on the run

27 mins ago | 62 Views

Netflix adds Strive Masiyiwa to Board Of Directors

28 mins ago | 27 Views

Soldiers severely tortured 2 men while praying on mountain

28 mins ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Covid-19 seed maize relief programme

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

CAPS United ordered to settle 2017 debt in United States dollars

13 hrs ago | 944 Views

Defence takes police officer to task over Mafume bribe claim

13 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Chamisa's Senator dies

13 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Dr Chiwenga launches his book titled 'Goose or gander'

13 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Registar general's trial continues

14 hrs ago | 816 Views

State queries suspension orders in Rushwaya case

14 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Prosecutor suspended for concession of Abdul's bail

14 hrs ago | 940 Views

MDC mayor charged with contempt of court

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Machete weilding robbers jailed 10 years

14 hrs ago | 471 Views

RBZ to sell Fidelity Printers & Refinery

16 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mnangagwa says DCCs must unite Zanu-PF party

16 hrs ago | 323 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days