Mnangagwa launches HIT innovation hub

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday officially launched the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) innovation hub, which is meant to give impetus to his government's modernisation agenda and jolt the country's manufacturing sector.

"The opening of the Harare Institute of Technology innovation hub attests to my administration's unwavering support determination to deliver on Vision 2030 through the twin pillars of modernisation and industrialisation," Mnangagwa said.

"HIT has demonstrated initiative that is embracing the internet of things, big data and artificial intelligence among others, to proffer technological solutions to various sectors of the economy."

HIT has been developing an array of home grown information communication technology applications, systems and start-ups in response to specific technological needs of various government departments and institutions.

Mnangagwa applauded HIT for contributing to the national fight against COVID-19 through the production of prototype ventilators and other personal protective equipment.
 
Mnangagwa welcomed the development of local authorities digital systems by the institution which seeks to enhance service delivery.

"The system works as a performance barometer, adds impetus to our devolution and equalisation agenda," he said.

"The manufacturing of transformers by HIT propels our thrust to increase access to electricity for our communities particularly in rural and new resettlement areas."

The President challenged the private sector and public entities to partner and support HIT to venture into the massive production of hitech gadgets and products.

Source - newsday

