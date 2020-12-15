Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Vela escalates BDO fight

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER National Social Security Authority (Nssa) chairperson Robin Vela has requested that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe to probe BDO Zimbabwe head, Ngoni Kudenga and his counterpart Gilbert Gwatiringa for unprofessional conduct, escalating his fight against the audit firm.

Vela was relieved of his duties as Nssa board chair in 2018 on the basis that he was no longer resident in the country as prescribed by the Nssa Act. A BDO forensic investigation report released last year later implicated him in corruption at the State pensions manager.

He denied wrongdoing and in July, High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamora quashed the BDO report, describing it as"biased","incompetent"and"riddled with inaccuracies."

The audit report was also later discredited by a South African forensic audit firm, Nexus Forensic Service headed by Advocate Werner Bouwer.

In a letter to ICAZ, Vela stated that the report by BDO Zimbabwe made "damning and adverse findings against him" although the process undertaken by the firm was flawed.

"We are instructed to lodge, as we hereby do, a complaint against Messrs Kudenga and Gwatiringa, both of whom are members of ICAZ, for acting unprofessionally and in brazen violation of all known standards binding upon members of the accounting and audit profession," wrote Vela through his lawyers, Chambati Mataka and Makonese Attorneys at Law.

"The degree of unprofessionalism, mala fides and negligence exhibited in the report is egregious and leaves one wondering if standards within the local accounting scene have been allowed to deteriorate to such pathetic levels. The dubious and callous manner in which conclusions were made was so outrageous in their defiance of logic that no sensible person would have arrived at them."

Vela said the irregularities occurred because neither Gwatiringa nor any other person involved in the execution of that forensic audit was qualified to conduct an audit of that nature.

"The investigation was not carried out with an open and enquiring mind but exhibits, from the outset, that BDO Zimbabwe was a hired gun on a witchhunt meant to saddle our client with liability at all costs," Vela stated.

The banker stated that BDO Zimbabwe placed undue emphasis on inculpatory evidence, deliberately ignoring rational explanations he tendered on various issues "and failed to investigate such further information to establish its veracity or lack thereof."

Gwatiringa and Kudenga's actions, he said, violated professional ethics.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another armed robber gets bail

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

How South Africa can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa a 'shameless liar', claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

2 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mwonzora fires salvo at MDC-Alliance

2 hrs ago | 863 Views

Demolitions a well-crafted political script

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Air Zimbabwe lacks capacity to reinstate fired workers'

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe among bottom 50 in use of technology

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Army chief, minister sucked in mine row

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mangudya slams Ncube tariff increases

2 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mozambique presses for Zimbabwe military intervention

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF goes after nurses

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Khupe's MDC-T to hold decentralised extraordinary congress

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Council shuts water treatment plant

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Airlink launches flights between Cape Town and Harare

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mother to child HIV transmission worrisome, says Dr Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

WFP seeks US$204m to feed hungry Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

NRZ suspend commuter train services in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

BCC supplementary budget approved

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Why is govt silent about the COVID-19 vaccine?

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Ibumba festival roars to life

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimra surpasses net revenue collection target

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chipezeze falls out of favour

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Power outages hit Mpilo Hospital

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa launches HIT innovation hub

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

MDC Alliance council hikes Bulawayo rates by 400%

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Fired Gweru Town Clerk fights back

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Schools reopening date remains January 4

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Imports cripple milling industry?

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on the Zimbabwe we want

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

2 Zimra officials up for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

One-stop shop to lure investors for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Budiriro demolitions disabled victim gets $500 000

14 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

14 hrs ago | 962 Views

Chiyangwa's 50 children maintenance bill

15 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Senior cop dies 3 days into retirement

15 hrs ago | 2272 Views

'Recalled MDC-T members not allowed at congress'

15 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Mnangagwa 'aide' loses vehicles worth US$160,000

15 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Zimbabweans move into SA's deadly power's stations and make them home

15 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Mafume to spend xmas holiday behind bars

15 hrs ago | 406 Views

EcoCash to hike transaction charges in January

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

Prosecutor arrested for granting notorious armed robber bail

15 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zhovhe dam overflows

15 hrs ago | 564 Views

Immigration ready for festive traffic

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Paedophile stepdad gets 18 years behind bars

17 hrs ago | 775 Views

5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

19 hrs ago | 524 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days