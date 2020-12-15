Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chipezeze falls out of favour

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS' number one goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze  has lost his place at his South African club Baroka in a development that could affect his international career.

Since featuring in the 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows on November 4, the former Chicken Inn goal minder has been restricted to the bench in the last four matches.

Before falling out of favour with the coaches, he had played six games since September 22 and conceded nine goals including four in the defeat to Super Sport United.

Chipezeze was picked to keep goal for the Warriors when they travelled to Algeria for the first match of the back-to-back 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier after United States based goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva, who kept goal at the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon, failed to turn up due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He was blamed for one of the goals that the Warriors conceded in a 3-1 defeat in a match where he suffered an injury and was replaced by former Chapungu goalkeeper Talbert Shumba in the second half.

Shumba, who has since joined Zambian premier soccer league side Nkana FC, kept goal for the Warriors during the second leg of the match in Harare which ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Chipezeze had a torrid time at the Africa Cup of Nations following his howler against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite the struggles the Warriors technical team chose to stick with him but the latest setback could see him losing his spot.

Should the struggles by Chipezeze continue into the new year, Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic could be forced to look elsewhere in his bid to qualify for the finals to be staged in Cameroon in June.

Mukuruva is tipped to return and reclaim the number one spot having been overlooked since the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals.

Algeria with 10 points have already booked a ticket to Cameroon while Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia will fight for the remaining slot in the group.

Zimbabwe, in second place in their group with five points have all the advantage as they have an away fixture against Botswana before taking on Zambia at home. Botswana are third on four points with Zambia at the foot of the table with only three points. With the top two teams qualifying for the tournament, the Warriors need a win in their next match against Botswana to be guaranteed a place at the tournament. Zimbabwe can, however, still afford to draw against Botswana and then beat Zambia in the final match to qualify.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another armed robber gets bail

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

How South Africa can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa a 'shameless liar', claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

2 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mwonzora fires salvo at MDC-Alliance

2 hrs ago | 862 Views

Demolitions a well-crafted political script

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Air Zimbabwe lacks capacity to reinstate fired workers'

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe among bottom 50 in use of technology

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Army chief, minister sucked in mine row

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mangudya slams Ncube tariff increases

2 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mozambique presses for Zimbabwe military intervention

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF goes after nurses

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Khupe's MDC-T to hold decentralised extraordinary congress

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Council shuts water treatment plant

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Airlink launches flights between Cape Town and Harare

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mother to child HIV transmission worrisome, says Dr Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

WFP seeks US$204m to feed hungry Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

NRZ suspend commuter train services in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

BCC supplementary budget approved

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Why is govt silent about the COVID-19 vaccine?

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Ibumba festival roars to life

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimra surpasses net revenue collection target

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Vela escalates BDO fight

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Power outages hit Mpilo Hospital

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa launches HIT innovation hub

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

MDC Alliance council hikes Bulawayo rates by 400%

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Fired Gweru Town Clerk fights back

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Schools reopening date remains January 4

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Imports cripple milling industry?

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on the Zimbabwe we want

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

2 Zimra officials up for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

One-stop shop to lure investors for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Budiriro demolitions disabled victim gets $500 000

14 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

14 hrs ago | 962 Views

Chiyangwa's 50 children maintenance bill

15 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Senior cop dies 3 days into retirement

15 hrs ago | 2272 Views

'Recalled MDC-T members not allowed at congress'

15 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Mnangagwa 'aide' loses vehicles worth US$160,000

15 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Zimbabweans move into SA's deadly power's stations and make them home

15 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Mafume to spend xmas holiday behind bars

15 hrs ago | 406 Views

EcoCash to hike transaction charges in January

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

Prosecutor arrested for granting notorious armed robber bail

15 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zhovhe dam overflows

15 hrs ago | 564 Views

Immigration ready for festive traffic

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Paedophile stepdad gets 18 years behind bars

17 hrs ago | 775 Views

5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

19 hrs ago | 524 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days