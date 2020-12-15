Ibumba festival roars to life

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE virtual Ibumba International Festival kicked off yesterday with a number of artistes set to perform at the fete organised by Siyaya Arts, a Bulawayo-based arts and entertainment company.One of the festival organisers, Nomashawekazi Damasane told NewsDay Life & Style that all shows will run from 7pm yesterday until December 21 on their social media platforms."Ibumba Arts Festival is on and is celebrating more years of one Bulawayo, one people, one festival."Unfortunately, the conventional close-contact event will not be happening at the traditional Stanley Hall and Square, instead it will be held virtually this year," she said.Damasane said they were not limiting themselves to physical audience, but they had included a virtual audience which has become the "new normal.""We are well aware that COVID-19 has changed a lot of what can be done within the creative sector, but we are known to be a festival that defies all odds and seeks to be trendsetters, and this year is no different," she said.As part of the programme, yesterday there was Nkwali's album launch while today there is Thandy Dhlana's launch.On Saturday, there is Victory Siyanqoba in "Bhalagwe Is Burning", Lady Tshawe, Nhimbe (Zimbabwe) and Sibikwa's Players (from South Africa) Amavuso while on Sunday there is Ngoma Ingoma.