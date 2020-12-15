Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe among bottom 50 in use of technology

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is in the bottom 50 countries in the world when it comes to technology, managing consultant Jackie Hussein told delegates at the annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries, in Nyanga.

She said accountants in Zimbabwe were reluctant to use technology because they were afraid technology would take over their role.

However, what technology would achieve is to take away some of the more mundane work of the accountant, leaving the accountant with more time to analyse and add value to financial statements.

"We are in a new industrial age. It's now the fourth industrial revolution. The horse and cart were replaced by the car but this did not result in a loss of jobs," she said.

She referred to figures given earlier by Pan African Federation of Accountants chief executive Alta Prinsloo who said that even before the Covid-19 pandemic it had been predicted that about 75 million jobs would be lost but that about 133 million more jobs would be created.

She said technology would merely result in a transformation in what accountants did, not in their being made redundant. When technology was adopted someone had to apply it.

With the adoption of technology, accountants and auditors would be able to add a lot more value to their business. Technology still had to be audited. They would end up with significant jobs

"In other countries audits are no longer linked just to numbers," she said.

She said lockdown restrictions necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic had made it necessary to adopt technology for business to continue.

"Covid has brought us into that place where we have to have technology communication," she said, adding that in Zimbabwe people previously had to go to the office because that was where the server was. It was now necessary to put data in the cloud.

Access to technology was now considered a human right, she said. In Zimbabwe data was too expensive not only for individuals but many businesses.

Transformational speaker Bishop Vukani Dhladhla emphasised the importance of balancing work with other aspects of life, particularly family life.

He said some of his most difficult counselling sessions had been with parents and children. Often the parents tried to do the best for their children by working hard and buying them cellphones and other gadgets when what the children wanted was their parents presence at home.

He said everyone should look at four areas of life, namely work, family, friends and self. It was important to ensure one was physically and mentally well, which meant there was need to eat healthily and not overwork.

Achieving a balance between work and other aspects of life could make a person more productive.

"Long hours at work do not mean they are productive," he pointed out. "A work-life balance can make you use time more efficiently. You become a well-rounded person," he said.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another armed robber gets bail

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

How South Africa can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chamisa a 'shameless liar', claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

2 hrs ago | 886 Views

Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

2 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mwonzora fires salvo at MDC-Alliance

2 hrs ago | 966 Views

Demolitions a well-crafted political script

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Air Zimbabwe lacks capacity to reinstate fired workers'

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Army chief, minister sucked in mine row

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mangudya slams Ncube tariff increases

2 hrs ago | 855 Views

Mozambique presses for Zimbabwe military intervention

2 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF goes after nurses

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Khupe's MDC-T to hold decentralised extraordinary congress

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Council shuts water treatment plant

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Airlink launches flights between Cape Town and Harare

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother to child HIV transmission worrisome, says Dr Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

WFP seeks US$204m to feed hungry Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

NRZ suspend commuter train services in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

BCC supplementary budget approved

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Why is govt silent about the COVID-19 vaccine?

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ibumba festival roars to life

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimra surpasses net revenue collection target

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chipezeze falls out of favour

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Vela escalates BDO fight

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Power outages hit Mpilo Hospital

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa launches HIT innovation hub

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

MDC Alliance council hikes Bulawayo rates by 400%

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Fired Gweru Town Clerk fights back

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Schools reopening date remains January 4

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Imports cripple milling industry?

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on the Zimbabwe we want

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

2 Zimra officials up for abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

One-stop shop to lure investors for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Budiriro demolitions disabled victim gets $500 000

14 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

14 hrs ago | 964 Views

Chiyangwa's 50 children maintenance bill

15 hrs ago | 3529 Views

Senior cop dies 3 days into retirement

15 hrs ago | 2283 Views

'Recalled MDC-T members not allowed at congress'

15 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Mnangagwa 'aide' loses vehicles worth US$160,000

15 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Zimbabweans move into SA's deadly power's stations and make them home

15 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Mafume to spend xmas holiday behind bars

15 hrs ago | 408 Views

EcoCash to hike transaction charges in January

15 hrs ago | 477 Views

Prosecutor arrested for granting notorious armed robber bail

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zhovhe dam overflows

15 hrs ago | 569 Views

Immigration ready for festive traffic

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Paedophile stepdad gets 18 years behind bars

17 hrs ago | 777 Views

5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

19 hrs ago | 526 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days