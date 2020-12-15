Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Air Zimbabwe lacks capacity to reinstate fired workers'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A recent Supreme Court victory by about 200 former Air Zimbabwe (AirZim) employees in a class action lawsuit to the effect that they be reinstated after being sacked five years ago may have been an exercise in futility as it emerged the airline has no capacity to reinstate or compensate the group.

Put under judicial management in January 2012 for being technically insolvent, AirZim is saddled with a US$341 million debt, 92% of which is local.

An AirZim revival plan has failed to take off, largely due to the massive accumulating debt, which is supposed to have been taken over by the government. The process of debt assumption has taken a winding route due to legal complications.

Recently, the Supreme Court ordered AirZim to reinstate 200 former permanent employees whose contracts were terminated on three months' notice five years ago, in an unprecedented landmark ruling that could trigger problems across industries, after companies made similar wholesale job cuts in July 2015 following a court ruling.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said: "The finding in the draft ruling that the termination of employment was null and void meant that the termination of employment was wrongful and unlawful . . . the law is settled in this jurisdiction that the remedy for an unlawful termination is reinstatement, alternatively payment of damages. What the court a quo did was to confirm that the termination of employment was indeed unlawful . . . For the above reasons, I find that there is no merit in this appeal," the December 7 Supreme Court judgment by Paddington Garwe, sitting with Susan Mavangira and Nicholas Mathonsi, read.

Asked about the judicial manager's plans after the ruling and what the court decision meant for the business, Grant Thornton Zimbabwe director Tonderai Mukubvu said the airline has no capacity to either reinstate or compensate the affected group of former employees.

He said, at best the group may be put on unpaid leave together with other serving AirZim employees.

"I don't think we have any intentions of challenging the Supreme Court ruling," Mukubvu told businessdigest, adding the company was still mired in financial dire straits.

"The company is still under reconstruction and we still have several other employees that are on unpaid leave so they may join those that are on unpaid leave and then we take it up from there," he said.

"The airline was put under reconstruction because it was insolvent; it had no capacity. This has not changed the fact that the airline is incapacitated and under a reconstruction process. We are still waiting for the government to assume the airline's debt and so unless that happens, the airline does not have capacity to meet that particular obligation," Mukubvu added.

He said, currently, the judicial manager is in discussions with the government over the implications of the court ruling and is proffering advice on possible solutions.

"It's still very premature really to say much except that we are aware and we are looking into the matter," Mukubvu said.

This week Cabinet resolved to assume the debt, as well as the extension of the AirZim reconstruction period to June 30, 2021. The reconstruction aims to provide for the payment of creditors and the return of the beleaguered airline to profitability.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another armed robber gets bail

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

How South Africa can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Chamisa a 'shameless liar', claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

2 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mwonzora fires salvo at MDC-Alliance

2 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Demolitions a well-crafted political script

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe among bottom 50 in use of technology

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Army chief, minister sucked in mine row

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mangudya slams Ncube tariff increases

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mozambique presses for Zimbabwe military intervention

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF goes after nurses

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Khupe's MDC-T to hold decentralised extraordinary congress

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Council shuts water treatment plant

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Airlink launches flights between Cape Town and Harare

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mother to child HIV transmission worrisome, says Dr Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

WFP seeks US$204m to feed hungry Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

NRZ suspend commuter train services in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

BCC supplementary budget approved

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Why is govt silent about the COVID-19 vaccine?

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Ibumba festival roars to life

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimra surpasses net revenue collection target

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chipezeze falls out of favour

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Vela escalates BDO fight

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Power outages hit Mpilo Hospital

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa launches HIT innovation hub

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

MDC Alliance council hikes Bulawayo rates by 400%

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Fired Gweru Town Clerk fights back

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Schools reopening date remains January 4

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Imports cripple milling industry?

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on the Zimbabwe we want

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

2 Zimra officials up for abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

One-stop shop to lure investors for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Budiriro demolitions disabled victim gets $500 000

14 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

15 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chiyangwa's 50 children maintenance bill

15 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Senior cop dies 3 days into retirement

15 hrs ago | 2290 Views

'Recalled MDC-T members not allowed at congress'

15 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Mnangagwa 'aide' loses vehicles worth US$160,000

15 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Zimbabweans move into SA's deadly power's stations and make them home

15 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mafume to spend xmas holiday behind bars

15 hrs ago | 411 Views

EcoCash to hike transaction charges in January

15 hrs ago | 478 Views

Prosecutor arrested for granting notorious armed robber bail

15 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zhovhe dam overflows

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Immigration ready for festive traffic

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Paedophile stepdad gets 18 years behind bars

18 hrs ago | 779 Views

5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

19 hrs ago | 527 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days