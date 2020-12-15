Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora fires salvo at MDC-Alliance

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora has fired pot shots at the lawyer-studded MDC-Alliance saying they have let down their members by not educating and leading them in the legal path to avoid being recalled from parliament.

The three most senior MDC-Alliance leaders, including the president Nelson Chamisa and his co-deputies Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube are all lawyers by profession.

Mwonzora, who is gunning for the MDCT presidency at tomorrow's extraordinary congress, also refuted claims his outfit was a Zanu-PF project to destroy the opposition in the country.

"The recalls had to happen. We did not expel anybody from the party. People who were recalled expelled themselves. In terms of the constitution of the MDC-T, if you join or form another political party, you cease to be a member of the MDC-T automatically. So by their actions these men and women ceased to be MPs and councilors of the MDC-T," Mwonzora said in an interview.

"What we did was to inform parliament about that, to inform the minister (Local Government), to inform the councils. These men and women knew about the section of the constitution and certainly the leaders of the MDC-Alliance, who are lawyers, knew about the constitution that it provided for that, yet they sacrificed their members; they treated their members like cannon fodder and we regret that there were recalls but these recalls were necessary," he said.

"We do not exist to recall people and as secretary general, I had to sign the recall letters and it is like signing a death warrant for somebody and it's not an enjoyable exercise. So we want to plead with our friends in the MDC-Alliance to be responsible, the leaders to be responsible. We have lawyers in the MDC-Alliance; they have Biti, they have Ncube and the president too; those people badly let their members down by not advising them on issues of law," Mwonzora said.

"Our agenda in parliament is to bring key political, social and economic reforms in Zimbabwe. So after our congress you will see that we will concentrate on the reform agenda. One of the reforms of course is the electoral reforms that we are going to concentrate on. Under these electoral reforms is to have what we call the diaspora vote. We think that the diaspora has been playing a key role in sustaining the families in Zimbabwe so they have been contributing to the country's gross domestic product," he said.

"So they need the right to vote. What we are going to do as MDC is to present the paper in parliament, to the Ministry of Justice, as well as to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on how to make the diaspora vote credible and safe to answer to the questions that Zanu-PF has been giving with regards to the diaspora vote."

Mwonzora said their agenda was to make sure that they keep the government busy and to fulfill what it promised to the electorate but not to praise the government.

"We also make sure that the people of Zimbabwe are not shortchanged by the government; that is our agenda as MPs, we are not there as praise singers of the ruling party, but of course, when they do something which is correct, we must acknowledge, we must be able to say that you have done something correct. But we are not an extension of the ruling party," he said.

He said after congress people would start to see MDC-T's new way of doing things, adding that he was sure to romp to victory ahead of the acting party leader Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Morgan Komichi.

"On the by-elections, we said we were ready for the by-elections, we are not as weak as people think, but let me tell you that the party which has gone to court to stop the by-election is the MDC-Alliance. In June this year, Chalton Hwende, Happymore Chidziva and Prosper Mutseyami went to court and cited MDC-T, President of Zimbabwe, ZEC and Justice minister and their prayer was that there must be no by-elections."

He said it is them who stopped the byelection and when the Ministry of Health announced a ban of by-elections, they started complaining forgetting that they are the ones who went to court to stop the by-elections.

The MDC-T has recalled over 30 legislators and over 100 MDC-Alliance councillors across the country. The development critics say has weakened service delivery in councils and left constituencies without representatives in parliament, thereby increasing the chances of the affected areas lagging behind in development.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another armed robber gets bail

2 hrs ago | 685 Views

How South Africa can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa a 'shameless liar', claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

3 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

Demolitions a well-crafted political script

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

'Air Zimbabwe lacks capacity to reinstate fired workers'

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe among bottom 50 in use of technology

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Army chief, minister sucked in mine row

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mangudya slams Ncube tariff increases

3 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mozambique presses for Zimbabwe military intervention

3 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF goes after nurses

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Khupe's MDC-T to hold decentralised extraordinary congress

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Council shuts water treatment plant

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Airlink launches flights between Cape Town and Harare

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mother to child HIV transmission worrisome, says Dr Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

WFP seeks US$204m to feed hungry Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

NRZ suspend commuter train services in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

BCC supplementary budget approved

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Why is govt silent about the COVID-19 vaccine?

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Ibumba festival roars to life

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimra surpasses net revenue collection target

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chipezeze falls out of favour

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Vela escalates BDO fight

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Power outages hit Mpilo Hospital

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa launches HIT innovation hub

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

MDC Alliance council hikes Bulawayo rates by 400%

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Fired Gweru Town Clerk fights back

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Schools reopening date remains January 4

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Imports cripple milling industry?

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on the Zimbabwe we want

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

2 Zimra officials up for abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

One-stop shop to lure investors for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Budiriro demolitions disabled victim gets $500 000

15 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

15 hrs ago | 967 Views

Chiyangwa's 50 children maintenance bill

15 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Senior cop dies 3 days into retirement

15 hrs ago | 2300 Views

'Recalled MDC-T members not allowed at congress'

15 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mnangagwa 'aide' loses vehicles worth US$160,000

15 hrs ago | 2286 Views

Zimbabweans move into SA's deadly power's stations and make them home

15 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Mafume to spend xmas holiday behind bars

15 hrs ago | 411 Views

EcoCash to hike transaction charges in January

15 hrs ago | 484 Views

Prosecutor arrested for granting notorious armed robber bail

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zhovhe dam overflows

15 hrs ago | 573 Views

Immigration ready for festive traffic

15 hrs ago | 146 Views

Paedophile stepdad gets 18 years behind bars

18 hrs ago | 781 Views

5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

18 hrs ago | 148 Views

MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

19 hrs ago | 528 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days