Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman bludgeoned to death by hubby over plate of isitshwala

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
A 45-year-old Hurungwe woman was earlier this month stabbed to death by her husband following a misunderstanding over a meal, raising concerns over the increase of gender-based violence in the district.

The incident which occurred during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence period is among 43 physical abuse and rape cases from 370 incidences reported in the district from April this year.

Confirming the incident, Mashonaland West Provincial Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera, said Edson Muzhuzha (52) of Plot 8, Village 15, Pote Tengwe, Hurungwe killed his wife over a plate of sadza.

He said Muzhuzha came home around 8 pm after being away for three days and demanded to be served his meal before his daughter told him that no food was left for him.

"His wife, Shelter Chitokisi (45) started preparing the food but Muzhuzha insulted her resulting in an altercation that led to a fight," said Kohwera.

"Muzhuzha stabbed Chitokisi once on the chest with an Okapi knife and died instantly,"

"He was apprehended following a citizen's arrest and the Okapi knife was recovered," he said.

Karoi Criminal Investigations Department and Tengwe police attended the scene and the body was ferried to Karoi District hospital mortuary for a post mortem.

Kohwera urged people to solve their disputes amicably and said the police were always ready to deal with perpetrators of violence. He called on citizens to make use of Police Victim Friendly Units to air their domestic and related disputes to avoid loss of life.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cop sets dogs on minor

5 mins ago | 4 Views

NRZ train derails near Bulawayo, 2 dead, 7 injured

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Only 7% of Zimbabweans contributing to social security, says NSSA

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Form 3 girl beds two, in pregnancy dilemma

21 mins ago | 24 Views

Caoimhín Kelleher stepping up to the mark for Liverpool

24 mins ago | 11 Views

We need a functional economy: Open ZISCO, CSC, NRZ, CCZ first !!!

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Zimbabwean citizen kicked out of SA may return, court rules

6 hrs ago | 1732 Views

New restaurant opens in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 1384 Views

The World Will Never Be The Same After January 2021

7 hrs ago | 1475 Views

'Record of successes towards attaining vision 2030' insists Mnangagwa - a midNIGHT mirage

7 hrs ago | 225 Views

Lessons Learnt from WaMagaisa's Farm Mechanisation Expose'

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Another armed robber gets bail

11 hrs ago | 2128 Views

How South Africa can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability

11 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Chamisa a 'shameless liar', claims Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

12 hrs ago | 3411 Views

Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

12 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Mwonzora fires salvo at MDC-Alliance

12 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Demolitions a well-crafted political script

12 hrs ago | 937 Views

'Air Zimbabwe lacks capacity to reinstate fired workers'

12 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe among bottom 50 in use of technology

12 hrs ago | 332 Views

Army chief, minister sucked in mine row

12 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Mangudya slams Ncube tariff increases

12 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Mozambique presses for Zimbabwe military intervention

12 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF goes after nurses

12 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Khupe's MDC-T to hold decentralised extraordinary congress

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

Council shuts water treatment plant

12 hrs ago | 378 Views

Airlink launches flights between Cape Town and Harare

12 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mother to child HIV transmission worrisome, says Dr Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

WFP seeks US$204m to feed hungry Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 127 Views

NRZ suspend commuter train services in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

BCC supplementary budget approved

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

Why is govt silent about the COVID-19 vaccine?

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ibumba festival roars to life

12 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimra surpasses net revenue collection target

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chipezeze falls out of favour

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

Vela escalates BDO fight

12 hrs ago | 224 Views

Power outages hit Mpilo Hospital

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa launches HIT innovation hub

12 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance council hikes Bulawayo rates by 400%

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Fired Gweru Town Clerk fights back

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Schools reopening date remains January 4

12 hrs ago | 730 Views

Imports cripple milling industry?

12 hrs ago | 94 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

12 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's vision on the Zimbabwe we want

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

2 Zimra officials up for abuse of office

12 hrs ago | 425 Views

One-stop shop to lure investors for Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

Budiriro demolitions disabled victim gets $500 000

24 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

24 hrs ago | 1051 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days