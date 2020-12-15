Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa reassigned Permanent Secretary

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has reassigned the Permanent Secretary for National Housing and Social Amenities, Engineer Thedius Chinyanga, to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development with immediate effect.

Eng Chinyanga replaces Eng Amos Marawa who has been "earmarked for another senior position", the Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said this in a statement yesterday.

"A new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities will be announced in due course.

Engineer Chinyanga's reassignment to his new portfolio takes immediate effect," said Dr Sibanda.

Source - the herald

