Abdul prosecutor Kasema to spend weekend in jail

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PROSECUTOR Tapiwa Kasema (45) yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna on allegations of criminal abuse of office.Kasema will spend the weekend in custody after Nduna postponed the hearing to Monday. He is employed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as a principal law officer.It is alleged that on August 24, Misa Abdul Tapiwa Rudolf, Godfrey Mupanhanga and accomplices were arrested in Beitbridge over a spate of murder and armed robbery cases perpetuated in and around Zimbabwe.On August 25, they were taken to court facing 53 counts of armed robbery where they were denied bail and remanded in custody.Sometime in December 2020, Abdul applied for bail and the NPA assigned Kasema together with two other officers to oppose the application.On December 8, Kasema allegedly and corruptly consented to the granting of bail without following laid down procedure.The court heard that the offence came to light after the CID Homicide queried the release of the applicants on bail by the High Court on December 11, 2020 were it came out that Kasema had unlawfully consented to the release of the applicants.A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Kasema.