COVID-19 testing promotion for cross-border traders

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Cross-Border Traders Association (ZCBTA) has introduced a COVID-19 testing promotion that will see its members paying US$15 during the festive season, the organisation's president, Killer Zivhu has confirmed.ZCBTA is a non-governmental organisation that represents the interests of cross border traders in Zimbabwe. It was formed in 2 000 and has over 7 000 members.ZCBTA also houses the secretariat of the Southern Africa Cross-Border Traders Association.Zivhu said the promotion is a development initiative which is introduced to console cross-border traders who are facing challenges in accessing and affording COVID-19 tests."All cross-boader traders in Zimbabwe, we have a promotion for you in which you can get tested for COVID-19 clearance certificate at US$15 during this festive season," he said.Testing centres have so far been established in border towns which include Beitbridge, Mutare, Plumtree, Hwange and Victoria Falls.Zivhu said he was touched by the devastating effects of COVID-19 foe the past eight months where many who survived through cross border trading have not been able to operate.Many cross-border traders have been stranded since borders reopened as they could not afford COVID-19 PCR tests, which cost an average of US$60. The arrangement will likely reduce incidences of fake COVID-19 certificates.