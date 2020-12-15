Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Council sued over sewage

by Staff reporter
50 secs ago | Views
CHITUNGWIZA Town Council is being accused of posing a serious health threat to over 650 000 residents in the dormitory town by discharging raw effluent into rivers that provide water to the municipality, the court heard.

The Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association, represented by its director Mutuso Dhliwayo, recently successfully applied for an interdict at the High Court seeking to stop the municipality from causing and permitting discharge of raw effluent and hazardous substances into Muda Dam, Seke, Harava and Nyatsime rivers.

The application was granted by High Court judge, Justice David Mangota who ordered Chitungwiza to repair its water treatment plants and ensure proper treatment of effluent before discharge, within three months.

The court also ordered the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the second respondent in the matter, to assess the municipality's compliance with the order and submit a report of the inspection to the registrar of the High Court within three months.

In his founding affidavit, Dhliwayo, who was represented by lawyer Advocate Agyver Sawunyama, stated that Chitungwiza municipality had failed to fulfil its duties of manging sewer systems and ensuring that residents had potable water as prescribed at law.

"This is a case which is absolutely necessary that the relief sought ought to be granted," he pleaded.

"The harm caused by actions and inactions of the first respondent has created a serious and sustained health risk, which may result to devastating pandemics.

"I would not be exaggerating were I to surmise that the municipal area of Chitungwiza is a ticking time bomb for such mediaeval diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery and others."

Chitungwiza municipality had appeared before the environmental management board twice and found guilty on charges relating to poor management of effluent.

The council, however, did not follow the recommendations from the board and continued to violate the EMA statutes on waste management, according to the papers filed at the High Court.

"The various remedies adopted in the past therefore have no impact in deterring the first respondent from breaching its statutory duties or from repeating to commit the same offences.

"The applicant has no other remedies than that of seeking a prohibitory and mandatory interdict," he stated.

In her latest audit report on urban councils, Auditor-General Mildred Chiri revealed that the local authorities were failing to attend to sewer blockages within 24 hours, resulting in raw sewage mixing with drinking water, giving rise to outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

She said the local authorities do not have modern equipment and technologies for sewer system inspection and maintenance.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube allocates $595 million for Parliament buses and vehicles

1 min ago | 1 Views

Minister admits to policy inconsistency

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Magistrate acquits ARTUZ leader, convicts another

3 mins ago | 2 Views

BAZ licences 3 community radio stations

4 mins ago | 3 Views

COVID-19 perfect cover for autocrats

4 mins ago | 2 Views

The harassment of nurses is getting ridiculous!

6 mins ago | 5 Views

COVID-19 testing promotion for cross-border traders

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Tongogara RDC CEO in court for abuse of office

7 mins ago | 2 Views

BCC workers down tools over poor remuneration and delayed pay

7 mins ago | 7 Views

State-of-the-art hospital for Victoria Falls

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Abdul prosecutor Kasema to spend weekend in jail

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Brave lawyer goes after RG over wrong passport IsiNdebele words

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Married woman dies after sleep-over at lover's house

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Mpilo records four-day alarming Covid-19 cases

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa donates to prisons

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga triggers important political science debate

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Christmas isn't Christian, it's a pagan tradition . . .

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa reassigned Permanent Secretary

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Chiwenga says vision 2030 achievable

14 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa declares that Nehanda statue will be redone

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean hearse driver jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa ties down permanent secretaries to performance

15 mins ago | 3 Views

An open letter to all former Zipra cadres - Response to comments from the president of the MLF

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

MDC Alliance blames State Security Minister for members' arrests

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

'SA can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability' - not until Zimbabweans finally deal with gadflies

9 hrs ago | 281 Views

Cop sets dogs on minor

12 hrs ago | 758 Views

NRZ train derails near Bulawayo, 2 dead, 7 injured

12 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Only 7% of Zimbabweans contributing to social security, says NSSA

12 hrs ago | 431 Views

Form 3 girl beds two, in pregnancy dilemma

12 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Woman bludgeoned to death by hubby over plate of isitshwala

12 hrs ago | 567 Views

Caoimhín Kelleher stepping up to the mark for Liverpool

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

We need a functional economy: Open ZISCO, CSC, NRZ, CCZ first !!!

17 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Zimbabwean citizen kicked out of SA may return, court rules

18 hrs ago | 2482 Views

New restaurant opens in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 1923 Views

The World Will Never Be The Same After January 2021

18 hrs ago | 2107 Views

'Record of successes towards attaining vision 2030' insists Mnangagwa - a midNIGHT mirage

19 hrs ago | 307 Views

Lessons Learnt from WaMagaisa's Farm Mechanisation Expose'

19 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Another armed robber gets bail

23 hrs ago | 2404 Views

How South Africa can nudge Zimbabwe toward stability

23 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Chamisa a 'shameless liar', claims Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Govt orders devolved MDC Congress

23 hrs ago | 3915 Views

Zanu-PF VIPs left dismayed

23 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Mwonzora fires salvo at MDC-Alliance

23 hrs ago | 3927 Views

Demolitions a well-crafted political script

23 hrs ago | 1049 Views

'Air Zimbabwe lacks capacity to reinstate fired workers'

23 hrs ago | 606 Views

Zimbabwe among bottom 50 in use of technology

24 hrs ago | 368 Views

Army chief, minister sucked in mine row

24 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Mangudya slams Ncube tariff increases

24 hrs ago | 4365 Views

Mozambique presses for Zimbabwe military intervention

24 hrs ago | 2667 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days