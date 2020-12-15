Latest News Editor's Choice


Simba Stars arrive for FC Platinum clash

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
TANZANIAN side Simba Stars arrived in Harare yesterday, five days before their Caf Champions League first round first leg tie against FC Platinum to be played at the National Sports Stadium in a show of how seriously they are taking this tie.

Simba Stars qualified for the first round after they knocked out Plateau United of Nigeria following a 1-0 away win before the nil-all home draw.

The Zimbabwe champions on the other hand dispatched Mozambique's Costa dol Sol 4-1 on aggregate.

Norman Mapeza's side have it all to do if they are to progress beyond this stage, facing a side leaving nothing to chance.

FC Platinum's target is to go beyond the group stage, but even reaching the mini league stage will be a tall order.

The Zvishavane-based side will be looking to win the home match without conceding.

Unlike FC Platinum, Simba Stars have been involved competitively as the Tanzania top-flight league ran it's full course last season before they began a new one.

FC Platinum's only competitive matches since March came against Costa dol Sol.

They reappointed Mapeza a week before they face Costa dol Sol in the first leg. The miners will be looking to tap into their experience, having made it into the group stages of the last two editions of the tournament.

