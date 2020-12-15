Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's councillors jailed for staging anti-Mnangagwa demo

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
TWO MDC Alliance councillors in Kwekwe including three party activists were Friday sentenced to four months in prison each for participating in an anti-President Emmerson Mnangagwa demonstration in the city in March this year.

The councillors are; Melody Chingarande and Washington Moyo while the activists are; the Midlands South provincial youth chairperson, Sekai Marashe, Leonard Musemwa and Rodrick Nyamushosho.

However, another party activist, Lovemore Savanhu was acquitted. The MDC Alliance is led by Nelson Chamisa and a number of councillors and MPs from the opposition party have been recalled from offices by the MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe for no longer being party members.

The five were convicted for participating in an illegal demonstration at Mbizo 4 shopping centre.

Kwekwe Magistrate Florence Nago convicted five after a full trial.

Savanhu was acquitted at the close of trial due to lack of evidence.

Magistrate Nago, sentenced the five to four in prison each before suspending two months. She later gave them the option to pay a fine of $20 000 each.

"There were supposed to hand over judgment in the matter last week but the magistrate said judgment was not ready. The magistrate has given them an option of paying a fine of $20 000 each," the activists' lawyer Reginald Chidawanyika told NewZimbabwe.com.

They were facing charges of participating in an unsanctioned demonstration where denounced Mnangagwa's rule.

Source - newzimbabwe

