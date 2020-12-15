Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

English exam leak: Buhera candidates caught with answers

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
There is strong suspicion that there was a leak of Zimsec English Exam Paper 1 after two candidates, one external and another a student at Murambinda B Secondary were caught with answers during a sitting on Wednesday last week.

Both were disqualified.

Buhera Schools Inspector Godfrey Chimbwanda said he is yet to receive a report from the Headmaster.

"I have sent one of my inspectors to the school but unfortunately the head travelled to Mutare today. I will have all the information on Monday," said Chimbwanda.

Sources told Chipinge Times that, the two were found by invigilators in possession of ZIMSEC answer sheets which were different from the ones disbursed in the exam room.

The sheets contained answered questions which prompted the invigilators to suspect that the paper leaked since the answers were of the same questions in the question paper.

Sources said that the answer sheets had folding lines meaning that the candidates entered the exam room with the answer sheets.

Source - masvingomirror

Most Popular In 7 Days