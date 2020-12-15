Farmworkers demand forex

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FARM workers say the government must consider paying farmers in foreign currency for deliveries of cash crops so that the producers can pay their workers reasonable wages.Raymond Sixpence, a Progressive Agricultural and Allied Industries Workers Union of Zimbabwe (Pawuz) official, said farmers were not able to pay their workers in foreign currency because their earnings were exclusively in Zimbabwe dollars."Tobacco, cotton and maize farmers are being paid little money, which is not enough to buy new machinery," Sixpence said."Farmers should be given foreign currency because the local currency is not enough."So we are saying government should be there to help farmers so that they will have enough money to prepare for the new season."He said Pawuz wrote to the Lands Agriculture, Water, Climate and resettlement ministry seeking government intervention, but never got a response.