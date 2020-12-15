'Tribal rifts in Bulawayo impacting on service delivery'

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
Tribal rifts have weighed heavily on adequate service delivery in the City of Bulawayo, an expert has noted.

Rodrick Fayayo, a former director at Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) and an expert in service delivery issues, made these remarks during the CITE Breakfast Show, Thursday.

Fayayo noted that issues of tribalism have caused divisions within the council and residents, affecting the ability to interrogate issues which affect service delivery in the city.

Making special reference to the clash between former deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami and BCC Town Clerk Christopher Dube, Fayayo highlighted that all pertinent issues that were raised by the former were completely ignored because tribal issues were made a priority.

Kambarami, in July 2019 served a letter of termination of contract to Dube over allegations of abuse of office and corruption, a decision that was later reversed by mayor Solomon Mguni.

"Nobody took note of the issues that Kambarami raised when he attempted to fire Dube. Everything fell back on tribalism. People literally ignored what Kambarami was trying to bring to the fore," Fayayo said.

Fayayo reiterated that for there to be a significant change in service delivery in Bulawayo, residents should have a great love for the city which will enable them to take to hold officials accountable.

Source - cite

