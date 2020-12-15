Another murder rocks Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Eye-witnesses described horrific scenes after a mutilated body of a man with the chest ripped open and protruding intestines was reportedly dumped along Luveve road in Bulawayo on Saturday evening.The incident happened around 11 pm near Mzilikazi Clinic turn off.According to eye-witnesses, the half-naked mutilated body was dumped by a vehicle with South African number plates."The man's chest had been cut open and the heart had been removed. It was like a scene from a horror movie," said one of the eyewitness."The corpse was lying on it's back on the road, with only a pair of trousers on."One of the sources who was at the scene, said they driven past that spot around 11.20 pm and found a Honda Fit vehicle parked in the middle of the road."After dropping off a colleague in Thorngrove I passed by that spot again and this time there were police vehicles and an ambulance. A crowd of people had gathered. I parked and approached to see what was happening. This is when I saw the body, chest wide open," the source said."The Honda Fit driver saw the vehicle dispose of the body, that's why he was parked in the middle of the road."Sources described the vehicle as a white Toyota D4D with South African plates that was travelling along Luveve road towards the city centre, it stopped in the middle of the road and dumped the body before speeding off.Bulawayo police confirmed the incident."We are investigating a suspected murder but the case is so preliminary. We are not yet sure of the name of the deceased as there was no identification. We are not in a position to provide full detail as yet," said Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube."I can confirm the incident took place around 2300 hours. It was a body of a male adult with deep cuts, protruding intestines and some bruises."Inspector Ncube said the police were still investigating and will provide more details later."We have to look into missing person cases but for now it's too early to have that information. We are also looking into the description provided by witnesses on the said car but as I said these facts still need more investigation," he said and appealed to members of the public to come forward with information on the case.A week ago, a man from Nkulumane suburb was gruesomely murdered before his naked body was dumped in a sewer trench close to his home.He was identified as Mduduzi Ngwenya (42), whose body was found lying naked by a passer-by.The police said Ngwenya's body had stab wounds and deep cuts on the forehead and chin, as well as bruises on the neck and around the chest.During the same week, a mutilated decomposing body believed to be that of a missing Bulawayo man was found near Manada Dam in Solusi last Sunday.The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Thembinkosi Sishoma from Pumula suburb who was reportedly studying for an Environmental Science degree at NUST.