Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

NetOne fires Muchenje again

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
NETONE has reinstated and for the second time fired its former chief executive officer, Lazarus Muchenje on alleged criminal abuse of duty charges.

Muchenje who was dismissed from Netone on July 9 recently made an urgent chamber application at the High Court challenging his dismissal and an interim order was granted in his favour suspending the letter of termination.

In dismissing Muchenje, NetOne served him with a letter advising him of termination of his contract. Muchenje today received a letter of withdrawal of the July termination which was signed by the acting chairperson Susan Mutangadura.

In that letter, NetOne was advising Muchenje that they were withdrawing the July 9 dismissal and that he should await further communication.

"As you are aware, on 9th July 2020, NetOne Cellular (PVT) limited delivered a letter to you terminating your fixed terms contract of employment on notice in terms of section 12 (4) of the Labour Act (chapter 28.01).

"You then filed an urgent chamber application seeking to challenge the termination of the contract in case No. HC 3611/20. The matter was argued before Justice Chinamhora and a judgement in the matter is still pending.

"Netone Cellular(PVT) limited hereby withdraws the letter of 9 July 2020 informing you of the termination of your contract. By extension, that termination of your contract is hereby withdrawn," reads the letter.

At that very moment, Muchenje received another letter which was terminating his contract of employment for the second time. The letter which was again signed by Mutangadura was advising Muchenje of his removal from the position of chief executive officer of Netone.

"The Ministry of ICT Postal and Courier Services and his Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe have expressed concern about the long drawn out dispute between you and NetOne Cellular Pvt Limited.

"They both note that your relationship with the institution (NetOne Cellular Private Limited) has irretrievably broken down and that it is in everyone's best interests that the parties disengage," reads the letter.

It further stated that President Mnangagwa has given his endorsement for Muchenje's removal from the office of chief executive officer of NetOne.

"In the circumstances by this letter and exercising its rights, NetOne Cellular Private Limited hereby terminates your employment contract on three months' notice.

Since NetOne Cellular Private Limited does not require your services it hereby waived the need for you to work. You will not be required to report for duty. The notice period will be taken into account in calculating your terminal benefits," reads the letter.

It further stated that Muchenje's employment was terminated with immediate effect.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean man fined R40 000 for smuggling cigarettes into SA

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe fuel imports decline 20% in 10 months to October, says ZERA

11 mins ago | 8 Views

6 trends to look out for in the online casino industry

25 mins ago | 6 Views

WATCH: Floods in Hwange

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Is Zimbabwean rule of law so dead that relatives of ruling elite can order around state officials?

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Workplace injustices

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

The days we celebrate, why?

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Are Matabele and Shona people sworn enemies?

11 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Who has destroyed Zimbabwe?

11 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Khupe gets new windfall

12 hrs ago | 5398 Views

Mnangagwa orders police to 'invoke corona lockdown laws'

12 hrs ago | 3486 Views

Zimbabwe closes border with South Africa between 10PM and 6AM

12 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Mnangagwa throws 'niece' under the bus

12 hrs ago | 3236 Views

MDC-T voters roll fight escalates

12 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Govt to introduce online passport application

12 hrs ago | 1202 Views

MDC youths plot Mnangagwa ouster

12 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day has lost its relevance, says Zapu

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

EFF founding president steps down

12 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Mangudya threatens to freeze businesses' bank accounts

12 hrs ago | 986 Views

Greed costing Khupe-led party

12 hrs ago | 777 Views

A tale of Zimbabwe's oxymoronic justice system

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's national dress fabric triggers debate

12 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

12 hrs ago | 938 Views

Labour unions snub TNF revival attempt over workers' salaries

12 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimsec in another exam boob

12 hrs ago | 570 Views

Govt bans mine pegging in reserved areas

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

Villagers homes burnt in Chief Ndanga's area

12 hrs ago | 481 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D concert exposes Zimbabwe police's double standards

12 hrs ago | 560 Views

Depay hails Tino combination

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

Nakamba's Villa career at crossroads

12 hrs ago | 721 Views

Sables tipped for World Cup

12 hrs ago | 125 Views

Tension grips Mutare urban ahead of Zanu-PF DCC re-run

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

Govt must reduce COVID-19 testing fees, says travellers

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Matebeleland youths fail to access Empower Bank loans

12 hrs ago | 116 Views

Curfew chaos at border

12 hrs ago | 311 Views

Why Jah Prayzah, Winky D show was cancelled at the 11th hour

12 hrs ago | 247 Views

Council properties being leased for a song

12 hrs ago | 160 Views

Sit-in protest grounds city council

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman kills hubby

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Chitungwiza road turned into shop

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

Congestion clogs Beitbridge border post

12 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chitungwiza gets own passport office

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chaos looms as two town clerks run Harare

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Lecturer sues student for $3m

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

RBZ to crack whip on auction abusers

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Zapu regrets signing 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF'

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

PPE boost for Mpilo, Tsholotsho hospitals

19 hrs ago | 245 Views

Fans beg for album as Lovemore Majaivana turns 68

19 hrs ago | 938 Views

Bulawayo records one more Covid-19 death

19 hrs ago | 341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days