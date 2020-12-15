Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

NewsDay senior reporter dies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
NEWSDAY senior court reporter Charles Laiton has died.

He was 48.

Laiton, who is survived by his wife and five children, passed on yesterday mid-morning at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he had been admitted battling a kidney ailment.

His sister, Sophia Chalenga, confirmed his death.

"He was not well after being diagnosed with a kidney ailment and we took him to Harare Hospital, where he was admitted and discharged last week. However, his health deteriorated again last Friday and he was admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital and was placed in a COVID-19 isolation ward," she said.

"His COVID-19 results came out negative this morning and he was then transferred to another ward, where he was supposed to get administered treatment for his ailment. But he was in a very critical condition and sadly, he died at 11am."

Chalenga said mourners were gathered at number 4001 Glen Norah A in Harare.

Laiton's nephew Amos Mbewe said they were waiting for the deceased's brother from Malawi for the funeral's arrangements to commence.

"His wish was to be buried in Malawi, but all will be determined when the other relatives gather, that is when we will be able to make some deliberations. Hopefully, the burial will be on Wednesday subject to family deliberations," he said.

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Editor-In-Chief Wisdom Mdzungairi described Laiton as a hardworking and principled journalist.

"My heartfelt condolences go to the Laiton family on the death of our colleague Charles. He was a principled journalist who was always ready to mentor young reporters, and was an authority in court reporting having worked in the justice system for some time."

Laiton, he said, joined NewsDay at its launch in 2010.

Mdzungairi said the journalism profession had lost a leading light.

"If it wasn't for the role he played when NewsDay launched in 2010 as our senior court reporter, we would have gone into a number of challenges. I am saddened by his passing on at a critical time. He was always available for any task and was a natural leader. Charles will be sorely missed for his professionalism not only at AMH, but the journalism profession at large."

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general Foster Dongozi said: "The media industry has lost a very professional and ethical journalist. He was a dedicated professional who brought professionalism to court reporting. We shall greatly miss him."

Zimbabwe Football Association spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said: "Sad &#8230; what a fine gentleman. I worked with him as a court interpreter in 2006. He was a good teacher and very respectful to us as his juniors, then together with Justice Medzani. May his dear soul rest in peace."

Scribe Cassim John, who once worked with Laiton at the courts, said death had robbed the media fraternity of a soldier.

"Laiton was a colleague from childhood as we used to go to the same church, CCAP [Church of Central Africa Presbyterian] and we used to meet at church meetings as we both used to sing in the church choir. He was a good and very sharp guy," he said.

Another scribe John Nyashanu said: "I was news editor of NewsDay in it's infancy. When I was roped in to lead the newsroom, Charles Laiton was without doubt my best reporter. Reliable, articulate and well knowledgeable on court issues.  He would report to work at 8am everyday, well-dressed for duty and present his diary ahead of every other reporter. There will never be another Charles Laiton."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Eagleliner from Joburg to Zimbabwe overturns

1 hr ago | 945 Views

Gwanda town cop drowns after attempting to cross flooded river

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Call for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Act to provide burial costs for COVID-19 deaths honked

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Biti, MDC Alliance sued for US$1 million

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

'Mugabe forced Nkomo to sacrifice his party'

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

'End violence against sex workers'

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa's riot police bashes 11-month baby

3 hrs ago | 560 Views

Backlash over rice tax

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zanu PF displaying lack of skill or ability

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Loga's headache over captain

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates 33rd Unity Day

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mine wrangle: Top cop moved

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

MDC-T hopefuls face off in crunch meeting

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has neglected Unity Accord principles'

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Touts, conmen, pickpockets, prostitutes take over Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bail prosecutor to spend another night in custody

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chitando kicked out from hearing

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates fear granting bail

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

State of Bulawayo roads worry human rights group, BCC petitioned

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe clocks 60% Internet penetration

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Pit latrines overflow in waterlogged Cowdray Park

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Uniforms for all universities - fake news

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Invaders build 500 houses on stadium site

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Corruption, laxity rife at Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Police to heavily deploy officers during festive season

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

$500 000 for Budiriro demolitions victims

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Unity Accord bedrock of nation's stability, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Magistrate arrested for fining Venezuelan dealer found with $500k cocaine

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Trial date for Mamombe, five MDC-Alliance activists set

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

RBZ clarifies use of USD

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Congestion persists at Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

RBZ urged retailers to accept torn and soiled US$ bank notes

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches agricultural commodities exchange

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

How to measure the ROI of your social media campaigns

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

IntlTech - Helping your business succeed

10 hrs ago | 71 Views

Abednico Bhebhe has the last laugh

13 hrs ago | 3034 Views

Bulawayo council plans to recommission dams

13 hrs ago | 705 Views

Man stabbed to death after bar tiff

13 hrs ago | 657 Views

Beitbridge traffic now queues for up to 15km

13 hrs ago | 895 Views

Soldier demands US$15,000 from wife's lover

15 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Zimbabwean man fined R40 000 for smuggling cigarettes into SA

15 hrs ago | 354 Views

NetOne fires Muchenje again

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe fuel imports decline 20% in 10 months to October, says ZERA

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

6 trends to look out for in the online casino industry

15 hrs ago | 33 Views

WATCH: Floods in Hwange

18 hrs ago | 708 Views

Is Zimbabwean rule of law so dead that relatives of ruling elite can order around state officials?

19 hrs ago | 560 Views

Workplace injustices

23 hrs ago | 601 Views

The days we celebrate, why?

23 hrs ago | 357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days