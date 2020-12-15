Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Backlash over rice tax

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) came out guns blazing yesterday, slamming the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) for undermining business confidence following latest moves to charge Value Added Tax (VAT) on rice retrospectively.

Reports at the weekend suggested the tax collector was planning to charge VAT on rice packaged in 25kg bags and below retrospectively from February 2017.

The plan has unsettled business.

Yesterday, the CZR warned that Zimra's controversial move confirmed government's lack of clear and consistent policies, adding that it would affect millions of low-income families.

A VAT exemption for rice was announced through Statutory Instrument (SI) 9 of 2006, before being amended through SI 20 of 2017.
 
CZR said the regime under which rice was standard rated only remained in force until February 16, 2017 when SI 26A of 2017 was published repealing SI 20 of 2017.
 
It said the effect of the repeal was to restore the position set out in SI 9 of 2016 that all rice, including prepacked rice in packages of less than 25kg, would be exempt from VAT.

"The decision by Zimra lays bare the need for policy consistency," CZR president Denford Mutashu said in a statement yesterday.

"Zimra was quiet for three years, not indicating that VAT was to be collected on rice. It is only recently that it has sought to collect the VAT which was previously and still is exempt. We wish to point out that it is an established principle of law that no tax can be imposed on a party, unless the same is clearly set out in legislation. At present, the law is that rice is exempt from VAT and even the Zimra system has not been and is presently not charging VAT," Mutashu said.

He said the decision violated property rights and would affect business confidence.

"We believe that for this economy to attract both local and foreign investment there is a need to have respect for the rule of law and policy consistency," he said.

"As CZR, we state unequivocally that the VAT directive undermines His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa's pro-business stance enunciated by the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra.

"It is also important to note that it is illegal for Zimra to enforce collection of VAT on rice in retrospect and as well as currently as the laws do not provide for it.  More importantly it is morally incorrect to attempt to charge VAT when rice is a staple food and we believe that charging will increase the price of this staple food which will affect low income families," Mutashu said.

He said dialogue between CZR and the government should continue on the issue.

The Standard reported on Sunday that tough times lay ahead for some players in the rice supply chain as government was insisting on collecting a 15% VAT backdated to February 2017.

The payment of VAT running into millions of United States dollars could leave some players in financial distress or out of business altogether.

Earlier appeals by dealers for government to reconsider the VAT demand were rejected by Finance secretary George Guvamatanga.

In a September 23 letter, Guvamatanga said while Treasury noted the justification given for failure to charge and remit VAT as well as industry concerns over the financial burden that may result from collection of the outstanding taxes, the request for exemption could not be entertained.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Eagleliner from Joburg to Zimbabwe overturns

1 hr ago | 1114 Views

Gwanda town cop drowns after attempting to cross flooded river

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Call for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Act to provide burial costs for COVID-19 deaths honked

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Biti, MDC Alliance sued for US$1 million

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

'Mugabe forced Nkomo to sacrifice his party'

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

'End violence against sex workers'

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa's riot police bashes 11-month baby

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu PF displaying lack of skill or ability

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Loga's headache over captain

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates 33rd Unity Day

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mine wrangle: Top cop moved

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

MDC-T hopefuls face off in crunch meeting

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has neglected Unity Accord principles'

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Touts, conmen, pickpockets, prostitutes take over Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

NewsDay senior reporter dies

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bail prosecutor to spend another night in custody

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chitando kicked out from hearing

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates fear granting bail

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

State of Bulawayo roads worry human rights group, BCC petitioned

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe clocks 60% Internet penetration

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Pit latrines overflow in waterlogged Cowdray Park

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Uniforms for all universities - fake news

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Invaders build 500 houses on stadium site

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Corruption, laxity rife at Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Police to heavily deploy officers during festive season

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

$500 000 for Budiriro demolitions victims

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Unity Accord bedrock of nation's stability, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Magistrate arrested for fining Venezuelan dealer found with $500k cocaine

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Trial date for Mamombe, five MDC-Alliance activists set

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

RBZ clarifies use of USD

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Congestion persists at Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

RBZ urged retailers to accept torn and soiled US$ bank notes

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches agricultural commodities exchange

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

How to measure the ROI of your social media campaigns

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

IntlTech - Helping your business succeed

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Abednico Bhebhe has the last laugh

13 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Bulawayo council plans to recommission dams

13 hrs ago | 710 Views

Man stabbed to death after bar tiff

13 hrs ago | 658 Views

Beitbridge traffic now queues for up to 15km

14 hrs ago | 898 Views

Soldier demands US$15,000 from wife's lover

15 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Zimbabwean man fined R40 000 for smuggling cigarettes into SA

15 hrs ago | 355 Views

NetOne fires Muchenje again

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe fuel imports decline 20% in 10 months to October, says ZERA

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

6 trends to look out for in the online casino industry

16 hrs ago | 33 Views

WATCH: Floods in Hwange

18 hrs ago | 708 Views

Is Zimbabwean rule of law so dead that relatives of ruling elite can order around state officials?

19 hrs ago | 562 Views

Workplace injustices

24 hrs ago | 603 Views

The days we celebrate, why?

24 hrs ago | 357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days