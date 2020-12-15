Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'End violence against sex workers'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Centre for Sexual Health, HIV and Aids Research (CeSHHAR) yesterday expressed concern that cases of violence on sex workers were escalating.

CeSHHAR told delegates during the commemoration of the World Sex Workers Day last week that in some instances, violence on sex workers led to loss of lives, adding that there was need to end criminalisation of sex work.

CeSHHAR key populations director Primrose Matambanadzo said one of the challenges that sex workers experience was stigmatisation.
 
She said 10,5% of sex workers in 2017 having experienced violence from the police, while 33,7% of them experienced violence from paying partners and 51,4% experienced violence from steady partners.

"We are advocating for an end to violence against sex workers in Zimbabwe and the world over," Matambanadzo said.

"We would like to draw people's attention to the fact that  there is a hotline whereby sex workers who experience violence can call to make reports. There are also services provided by CeSHHAR to assist sex workers experiencing violence," she said.

She said CeSHHAR also worked with government and ran the National Sisters With a Voice programme for female sex workers on behalf of the Health ministry and the National Aids Council in an attempt to ensure there are safe spaces for sex workers in order to reduce cases of violence.

"Structural barriers including economic and social inequity, sexual and gender-based violence, stigma, discrimination and harassment increase sex workers' vulnerability. Sex workers' experiences of gender-based violence inhibits access to services, increases the risk of sexually transmitted infections and HIV infection and is associated with lower  anti-retroviral (ART) use and ART adherence, " she said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fun online games you can play on your PC

4 mins ago | 4 Views

BREAKING: Eagleliner from Joburg to Zimbabwe overturns

2 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Gwanda town cop drowns after attempting to cross flooded river

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Call for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Act to provide burial costs for COVID-19 deaths honked

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Biti, MDC Alliance sued for US$1 million

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

'Mugabe forced Nkomo to sacrifice his party'

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mnangagwa's riot police bashes 11-month baby

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Backlash over rice tax

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's 'national dress a mockery, blatant disgrace'

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zanu PF displaying lack of skill or ability

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Loga's headache over captain

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates 33rd Unity Day

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mine wrangle: Top cop moved

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

MDC-T hopefuls face off in crunch meeting

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt has neglected Unity Accord principles'

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Touts, conmen, pickpockets, prostitutes take over Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

NewsDay senior reporter dies

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Bail prosecutor to spend another night in custody

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chitando kicked out from hearing

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe magistrates fear granting bail

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

State of Bulawayo roads worry human rights group, BCC petitioned

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe clocks 60% Internet penetration

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Pit latrines overflow in waterlogged Cowdray Park

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Uniforms for all universities - fake news

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Invaders build 500 houses on stadium site

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Corruption, laxity rife at Beitbridge border

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Police to heavily deploy officers during festive season

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

$500 000 for Budiriro demolitions victims

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Unity Accord bedrock of nation's stability, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Magistrate arrested for fining Venezuelan dealer found with $500k cocaine

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Trial date for Mamombe, five MDC-Alliance activists set

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

RBZ clarifies use of USD

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Congestion persists at Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ urged retailers to accept torn and soiled US$ bank notes

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches agricultural commodities exchange

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

How to measure the ROI of your social media campaigns

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

IntlTech - Helping your business succeed

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Abednico Bhebhe has the last laugh

14 hrs ago | 3083 Views

Bulawayo council plans to recommission dams

14 hrs ago | 715 Views

Man stabbed to death after bar tiff

14 hrs ago | 663 Views

Beitbridge traffic now queues for up to 15km

14 hrs ago | 905 Views

Soldier demands US$15,000 from wife's lover

15 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Zimbabwean man fined R40 000 for smuggling cigarettes into SA

16 hrs ago | 356 Views

NetOne fires Muchenje again

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe fuel imports decline 20% in 10 months to October, says ZERA

16 hrs ago | 326 Views

6 trends to look out for in the online casino industry

16 hrs ago | 33 Views

WATCH: Floods in Hwange

19 hrs ago | 710 Views

Is Zimbabwean rule of law so dead that relatives of ruling elite can order around state officials?

19 hrs ago | 567 Views

Workplace injustices

24 hrs ago | 603 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days