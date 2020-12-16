Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

by Staff reporter
8 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Teachers Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Sifiso Ndlovu yesterday described the recently ended third term in the school calendar as a nightmare due to the effects of COVID-19.

Ndlovu told NewsDay that teachers and students faced a lot of challenges, with most of them fearing to go into classrooms as COVID-19 cases began to surface at learning institutions after schools reopened in October.

He said schools were reopened without proper preparations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"The school term was bedevilled by lack of preparedness by both learners and teachers and most of them hesitated to get into classrooms in fear of the contagion," Ndlovu said.

"There were inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE), lack of social distancing as there was inadequate classroom space, lack of testing and screening, which resulted in in-person learning becoming a nightmare."

The Zimta boss said there was a lot of anxiety among teachers and pupils, which was further stoked by the detection of COVID-19 infections at some schools.

He said the situation at schools was further worsened by the chaos in tuition and examination preparations, where there was not enough learning before children sat for final examinamtions.

"Examples of shoddy examination preparations are inadequacy of examination scripts, crammed timetables, poor scripts with missing pages and conflicting times between timetables and registration programmes," he said.

Statistics show that over 300 cases of COVID-19 were recorded at different schools throughout the country during the third term, sparking fears that schools were not safe for learning and teaching.

Some infected students ended up writing examinations in isolation rooms. School authorities were also not spared by the COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, government has announced that term one will commence on January 4 next year.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

24 secs ago | 0 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

1 min ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

3 mins ago | 3 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

5 mins ago | 2 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Gutsaruzhinji villagers feel neglected

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe has no official language, says Govt

31 mins ago | 30 Views

New police spokesperson for Mat South

32 mins ago | 14 Views

South Africa faces isolation

32 mins ago | 34 Views

Mandla Mpofu appointed Highlanders head coach

32 mins ago | 21 Views

Three dead after car swept away

33 mins ago | 29 Views

'Shun tribalism & regionalism'

33 mins ago | 15 Views

23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

35 mins ago | 32 Views

River sweeps away taxi, killing three

41 mins ago | 44 Views

Chaos at Forbes Border Post

43 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe hotels fully booked for Xmas

43 mins ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

44 mins ago | 32 Views

Kariba Dam water levels improve

44 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa says unity never wears' silent on gukurahundi genocide

45 mins ago | 60 Views

'MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe'

45 mins ago | 55 Views

Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

46 mins ago | 38 Views

Economic growth stimulus precedes taxation

12 hrs ago | 294 Views

MLF mourns Edgar Gumede

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Zimbabwean woman dies while waiting to cross border at Beitbridge

12 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Chamisa's MDC cries foul over targeted anti-graft arrests

12 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity day is an insult and provocation to the people of Midlands and Matabeleland

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Greatest curse in Matabeleland is voting for Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 620 Views

Children of ZAPU/ZPRA donate food hampers to war vets

13 hrs ago | 275 Views

Christmas woes for a Zimbabwe in crisis

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimdollar depreciates

14 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Can the South African Rand Hold its Position Against the Greenback?

14 hrs ago | 612 Views

WATCH: Bus crosses flooded river

15 hrs ago | 1611 Views

WATCH: A woman and two children drown in the Limpopo river

16 hrs ago | 1007 Views

WATCH: Eagleliner bus accident

17 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Unity can never be built on mass graves

18 hrs ago | 622 Views

There wasn't any accord to unite Zimbabweans, but merely a merging of two political parties, to stop regime genocide

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Demand Arrest Of Chicken Thieves Not Wildlife Poachers' - Animal Rights Tell Africans

18 hrs ago | 686 Views

Applications and Software for Online Casinos in 2021

21 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days