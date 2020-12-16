Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former legislator for Masvingo Central, Jeffreyson Chitando (MDC Alliance) torched a social media storm when he urged Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day and instead turn it into Patriotism Day.Chitando said there was nothing to celebrate about the Unity Accord which was signed in 1987 by the late former President Robert Mugabe and the late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo to end the friction between Zanu-PF and-PF Zapu.He said Unity Day only invoked sad memories of the massacred and displaced masses of Matabeleland and Midlands."The Zimbabwean government must seriously consider changing December 22 Unity Day to Patriotism Day. The continued commemoration of a forced unity after the late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo was cowed into submission to join Zanu-PF is an insult to the people of Matabeleland."The most appropriate and perpetual name must be Patriotism Day," Chitando said.