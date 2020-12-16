Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE Health and Child Care ministry yesterday warned of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases during the festive season due to complacency after the number of positive cases surged in the past few weeks.

Zimbabwe has now reported a cumulative 12 325 cases of the coronavirus, 10 024 recoveries and 322 deaths.

This warning came after South Africa detected a severe coronavirus variant which is suspected to be causing the rapid spread of a second wave that affects younger people.

With a lot of movement between South Africa and Zimbabwe, the COVID-19 variant might find its way into the country.

"As the nation approaches the festive season, the Health Ministry would like to notify the public of an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases and other public health emergencies during this time of the year,&#8221; the ministry, in a statement, said.

"Avoid public gatherings and carry out frequent correct handwashing with soap and sanitise"

They said other health emergencies apart from COVID-19 included outbreaks of typhoid fever, cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases associated with the rainfall season, an increase in malaria cases, road traffic accidents, flooding, drowning and lightning.

The ministry advised the public to continue maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks at all times.

They said for diseases such as typhoid fever, the public should drink safe water — boiled or treated.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

46 secs ago | 1 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

2 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

5 mins ago | 2 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Gutsaruzhinji villagers feel neglected

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe has no official language, says Govt

31 mins ago | 30 Views

New police spokesperson for Mat South

31 mins ago | 14 Views

South Africa faces isolation

32 mins ago | 34 Views

Mandla Mpofu appointed Highlanders head coach

32 mins ago | 21 Views

Three dead after car swept away

32 mins ago | 28 Views

'Shun tribalism & regionalism'

33 mins ago | 14 Views

23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

35 mins ago | 30 Views

River sweeps away taxi, killing three

41 mins ago | 44 Views

Chaos at Forbes Border Post

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe hotels fully booked for Xmas

43 mins ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

43 mins ago | 32 Views

Kariba Dam water levels improve

44 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa says unity never wears' silent on gukurahundi genocide

44 mins ago | 60 Views

'MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe'

45 mins ago | 54 Views

Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

45 mins ago | 38 Views

Economic growth stimulus precedes taxation

12 hrs ago | 294 Views

MLF mourns Edgar Gumede

12 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zimbabwean woman dies while waiting to cross border at Beitbridge

12 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Chamisa's MDC cries foul over targeted anti-graft arrests

12 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity day is an insult and provocation to the people of Midlands and Matabeleland

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Greatest curse in Matabeleland is voting for Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 618 Views

Children of ZAPU/ZPRA donate food hampers to war vets

13 hrs ago | 275 Views

Christmas woes for a Zimbabwe in crisis

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimdollar depreciates

14 hrs ago | 1995 Views

Can the South African Rand Hold its Position Against the Greenback?

14 hrs ago | 612 Views

WATCH: Bus crosses flooded river

15 hrs ago | 1606 Views

WATCH: A woman and two children drown in the Limpopo river

16 hrs ago | 1007 Views

WATCH: Eagleliner bus accident

17 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Unity can never be built on mass graves

18 hrs ago | 622 Views

There wasn't any accord to unite Zimbabweans, but merely a merging of two political parties, to stop regime genocide

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Demand Arrest Of Chicken Thieves Not Wildlife Poachers' - Animal Rights Tell Africans

18 hrs ago | 686 Views

Applications and Software for Online Casinos in 2021

21 hrs ago | 119 Views

Fun online games you can play on your PC

21 hrs ago | 65 Views

BREAKING: Bus from Joburg to Zimbabwe overturns

23 hrs ago | 12323 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days