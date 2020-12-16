Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T plans to tighten its grip at Marondera Town Council by electing Dominic Matangira the deputy mayor of the farming town.

Matangira, who recently attained Alderman status after serving the local authority several years, dumped the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, a move that shocked his colleagues.

The deputy mayoral post became vacant after the recall of Bornface Tagwireyi by Khupe. He was accused of showing allegiance to Chamisa in the last mayoral elections.

MDC-T provincial administrator Wellington Makonese confirmed that Matangira was poised to be the deputy mayor of the farming town.

"I am aware that the elections will be held on Wednesday (today) and that councillor Matangira is the candidate," he said.

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, during his visit to Marondera recently confirmed that Matangira was the incoming deputy mayor.

Marondera council has been the playground for the MDC-T after its mayoral candidate Simbarashe Nyahuye beat Tagwireyi by a single vote.

A total of six MDC Alliance councillors have been recalled including former mayor Chengetai Murova.

MDC-T has 11 out of 12 councillors, while Zanu PF has a solitary representative.

