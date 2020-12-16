Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC-T presidency in my bag, says Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
MDC-T interim secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora says he is confident of winning the presidency of the party at the extraordinary congress to be held this Sunday.

The MDC-T is set to hold its elective congress this weekend after it was cancelled at the last minute six days ago by party interim leader Thokozani Khupe following allegations that Mwonzora was manipulating the voters' roll.

However, Khupe and Mwonzora faced off in a stormy meeting on Monday to resolve the dispute over the voters' roll to be used at the party's congress.

Accusations against Mwonzora were that he allegedly tried to sneak in a "doctored" voters' roll stuffed with names of his backers who were not part of the 2014 MDC-T structures.

This was after the Supreme Court ruled in March this year that the party should convene an elective congress to replace the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in February 2018.

"I believe there are efforts to try to scuttle my chances of winning. However, they will not succeed. The people shall speak," Mwonzora said in an interview.

Khupe and Mwonzora are seen as the frontrunners for the MDC-T presidency at the elective congress where they will also battle it out with party acting chairman, Morgen Komichi and deputy national chairman Elias Mudzuri.

As the chaos in Khupe's party continues before its congress, last Saturday during a national council meeting at Mudzuri's house, the party resolved to audit the voters' roll.

At another meeting on Monday, Mwonzora allegedly struggled to present his version of the voters' roll which he claimed represented the party's 2014 structures.

Khupe was said to be armed with a copy of the 2014 structures favoured to the party by suspended organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe.

An insider said the party was contemplating using a printed roll fearing that a soft copy could be hacked and manipulated.

Khupe's former aide, Witness Dube who is now an ally of Mwonzora, said the MDC-T needed "healing" to reconcile warring factions torn apart by the upcoming elective congress.

There have been fights for assets, which have at times turned physical and violent, as opposing factions within the opposition party push for control of the party.

"I am very grateful and proud of the 10 years I spent with Khupe. However, this congress is about the millions of Zimbabweans looking up to MDC for economic, political and social reforms for the better," Dube told NewsDay.

"I am optimistic that this congress will give MDC an opportunity to heal when campaigns fold and that focus will return to assuming the role of being the official opposition."

The congress, however, hangs in the balance if the High Court rules in favour of Bhebhe, who is seeking its postponement.

Bhebhe filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo High Court last Friday seeking an interdict stopping the holding of the congress until matter challenging his suspension and subsequent expulsion from the party is resolved.

However, High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube Banda postponed the matter to this week after the respondents' lawyer, Tawanda Tawengwa argued that the respondents could not prepare opposing papers because they were served with the applicant‘s court papers very late on Tuesday last week. The matter is set to be heard any day from today.

The former Nkayi South legislator was recently expelled from the MDC on charges that he was an MDC Alliance lackey, which he denies.

Bhebhe was also eyeing the presidency.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop violence

59 secs ago | 1 Views

Miner arrested for stealing own gold

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

10 mins ago | 8 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

13 mins ago | 7 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

15 mins ago | 15 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Gutsaruzhinji villagers feel neglected

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe has no official language, says Govt

39 mins ago | 42 Views

New police spokesperson for Mat South

39 mins ago | 18 Views

South Africa faces isolation

40 mins ago | 42 Views

Mandla Mpofu appointed Highlanders head coach

40 mins ago | 22 Views

Three dead after car swept away

40 mins ago | 34 Views

'Shun tribalism & regionalism'

41 mins ago | 15 Views

23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

43 mins ago | 32 Views

River sweeps away taxi, killing three

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Chaos at Forbes Border Post

51 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe hotels fully booked for Xmas

51 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

51 mins ago | 36 Views

Kariba Dam water levels improve

52 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa says unity never wears' silent on gukurahundi genocide

52 mins ago | 69 Views

'MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe'

53 mins ago | 63 Views

Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

53 mins ago | 42 Views

Economic growth stimulus precedes taxation

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

MLF mourns Edgar Gumede

12 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zimbabwean woman dies while waiting to cross border at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Chamisa's MDC cries foul over targeted anti-graft arrests

13 hrs ago | 957 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity day is an insult and provocation to the people of Midlands and Matabeleland

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

'Greatest curse in Matabeleland is voting for Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Children of ZAPU/ZPRA donate food hampers to war vets

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Christmas woes for a Zimbabwe in crisis

14 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimdollar depreciates

14 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Can the South African Rand Hold its Position Against the Greenback?

14 hrs ago | 616 Views

WATCH: Bus crosses flooded river

15 hrs ago | 1625 Views

WATCH: A woman and two children drown in the Limpopo river

16 hrs ago | 1012 Views

WATCH: Eagleliner bus accident

17 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Unity can never be built on mass graves

18 hrs ago | 627 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days