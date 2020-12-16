Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop violence

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop violence in the country, arbitrary arrests, abductions and torture of civilians under his watch as such atrocities have rendered Unity Day "irrelevant".

This came as Mnangagwa, in his Unity Day speech emphasised peace-building and conflict resolution and management, saying that they must remain a binding feature of the national development agenda.

"Where there are differences we must aim to settle and resolve them through dialogue and engagement. My administration has the political will and boldness to confront the past to bring about healing and closure," Mnangagwa said.

"I am encouraged by the successes we are scoring towards building greater national cohesion and singleness of purpose informed by the lessons from disturbances which characterised the early years of independence."

But Chamisa in his Unity Day statement yesterday, criticised Mnangagwa's administration, saying that it had caused too many divisions, violence, hatred, "and evil that has not been seen in many years".

"Unity Day has become meaningless without the practice of unity. It has become a reminder of the orgy of violence, intolerance and hate speech that continue to engulf our nation," Chamisa said.

He said under Mnangagwa, hundreds of MDC Alliance supporters had been tortured, arrested and harassed, while the democratic space had shrunk to unprecedented levels.

"We note with disdain an increase in abductions and torture against its citizens including young female leaders such as Netsai Marowa, Cecillia Chimbiri and Joanah Mamombe (Harare West MP)," Chamisa said.

He said it was worrying that hundreds of MDC Alliance leaders remained in detention, including Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere.

"The consistent and persistent denial of citizens' rights depicts the character of covert violence meted out on political opponents by those in charge of State institutions," the opposition leader said.

In 2020, there were several allegations of abductions and torture of MDC Alliance activists and journalists with most of the human rights violations happening during the COVID-19-induced lockdown period.

"The bold font of divisions, destruction, violence and anarchy continue to override the voices of love, unity, peace, and development in our beloved Zimbabwe. We need unity, peace and prayer to heal our nation. Peace and unity are the necessary ingredients for development and upliftment. Without peace and unity there can be no enjoyment of the fundamental freedoms and rights that all peoples are entitled to," he said.

Chamisa said unity did not mean criminalising diversity and alternative views, or "tyranny from the centre".

The MDC Alliance leader said violence against one another was intolerable.

"The harassment, intimidation, illegal arrest of opposition leaders, activists, and professionals is repugnant to unity and peace. We see how professionals and citizens have been harassed.

A case in point is the persecution of journalists like Hopewell Chin'ono and many others."

He said under the MDC Alliance government, December 22 will be called a National Unity, Peace and Prayer Day.

"We call for the dropping of charges and release of all those arrested on politically-motivated charges. We demand the withdrawal of charges against all innocent citizens and leaders. We demand justice for victims of all the injustices that have taken place in the country. Unity begins with cessation of political hostilities and an end to persecution by prosecution."

He also condemned the continuous looting from State coffers by the ruling elite.

"We have great divisions between the haves who loot the State coffers and the have-nots who are fighting for their survival and livelihoods. Certain communities and regions are marginalised, neglected and abandoned in development. There cannot be peace where there is such segregation in the sharing of the national cake that belongs to us all."

Chamisa said no political party or individual has unilateral entitlement to Zimbabwe.

"We, in the MDC, are ready to play our part in finding a lasting solution to the national issues that bring us together as a nation," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC-T presidency in my bag, says Mwonzora

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Miner arrested for stealing own gold

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

10 mins ago | 8 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

13 mins ago | 7 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

15 mins ago | 15 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Gutsaruzhinji villagers feel neglected

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe has no official language, says Govt

39 mins ago | 42 Views

New police spokesperson for Mat South

39 mins ago | 18 Views

South Africa faces isolation

40 mins ago | 42 Views

Mandla Mpofu appointed Highlanders head coach

40 mins ago | 22 Views

Three dead after car swept away

41 mins ago | 34 Views

'Shun tribalism & regionalism'

41 mins ago | 15 Views

23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

43 mins ago | 32 Views

River sweeps away taxi, killing three

49 mins ago | 47 Views

Chaos at Forbes Border Post

51 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe hotels fully booked for Xmas

51 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

51 mins ago | 36 Views

Kariba Dam water levels improve

52 mins ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa says unity never wears' silent on gukurahundi genocide

52 mins ago | 69 Views

'MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe'

53 mins ago | 63 Views

Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

53 mins ago | 42 Views

Economic growth stimulus precedes taxation

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

MLF mourns Edgar Gumede

12 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zimbabwean woman dies while waiting to cross border at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Chamisa's MDC cries foul over targeted anti-graft arrests

13 hrs ago | 957 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity day is an insult and provocation to the people of Midlands and Matabeleland

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

'Greatest curse in Matabeleland is voting for Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Children of ZAPU/ZPRA donate food hampers to war vets

13 hrs ago | 276 Views

Christmas woes for a Zimbabwe in crisis

14 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimdollar depreciates

14 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Can the South African Rand Hold its Position Against the Greenback?

14 hrs ago | 616 Views

WATCH: Bus crosses flooded river

15 hrs ago | 1625 Views

WATCH: A woman and two children drown in the Limpopo river

16 hrs ago | 1012 Views

WATCH: Eagleliner bus accident

17 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Unity can never be built on mass graves

18 hrs ago | 627 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days