Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimra boss quits

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner General Ms Faith Mazani has resigned, amid indications she will be rejoining the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from February next year.

Zimra board vice chairperson Mrs Josephine Matambo confirmed the development in a circular dated December 21, 2020.

"We wish to advise all staff members that the Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazani will be leaving the Authority with effect from January 31, 2021," she said.

"The Zimra board of directors congratulates Ms Faith Mazani for her pending re-appointment to the International Monetary Fund with effect from February 1, 2021.

"We would want to thank and appreciate Ms Mazani for her sterling performance in successfully leading the Authority in the implementation of Zimra's strategy which supported key pillars of the Government's National Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP)."

Mrs Matambo added that under the leadership of Ms Mazani, Zimra consistently surpassed revenue targets set by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

"We wish Ms Faith Mazani all the best in her new role and look forward to continue working with her on strengthening Domestic Resource Mobilisation in Zimbabwe," she said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

56 mins ago | 129 Views

Half-baked student teachers recalled

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 72 Views

More free festive season condoms

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

1 hr ago | 71 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Cattle rustler wrestled down in a shop

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

Bootlickers, praise-singers, and hero-worshippers greatest impediments to Zimbabwe's development

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

WATCH: Fuel tanker up in flames

9 hrs ago | 2911 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop violence

12 hrs ago | 1774 Views

MDC-T presidency in my bag, says Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 3560 Views

Miner arrested for stealing own gold

12 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

12 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

12 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

12 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

12 hrs ago | 741 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

12 hrs ago | 523 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

12 hrs ago | 884 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

12 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

12 hrs ago | 116 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

12 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

12 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

12 hrs ago | 375 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Gutsaruzhinji villagers feel neglected

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe has no official language, says Govt

12 hrs ago | 753 Views

New police spokesperson for Mat South

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

South Africa faces isolation

12 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Mandla Mpofu appointed Highlanders head coach

12 hrs ago | 363 Views

Three dead after car swept away

12 hrs ago | 627 Views

'Shun tribalism & regionalism'

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

12 hrs ago | 352 Views

River sweeps away taxi, killing three

13 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chaos at Forbes Border Post

13 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe hotels fully booked for Xmas

13 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

13 hrs ago | 188 Views

Kariba Dam water levels improve

13 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa says unity never wears' silent on gukurahundi genocide

13 hrs ago | 277 Views

'MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe'

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

Economic growth stimulus precedes taxation

24 hrs ago | 344 Views

MLF mourns Edgar Gumede

24 hrs ago | 886 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days