Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections
FOUR people died due to Covid-19 complications on Tuesday while 122 new infections were recorded countrywide.
Bulawayo and Manicaland provinces recorded a death each while two people succumbed to the deadly pandemic in Mashonaland East.
Since the country recorded its first Covid-19 case in March, 326 have succumbed to the virus while 12 544 infections have been recorded.
Local transmissions still dominate the country's Covid-19 cases as 105 individuals tested positive within the country on Tuesday while 17 infections were recorded from returning residents coming from South Africa.
The Covid-19 active cases have also increased to 2059 as the country's weekly positivity rate increased to an average of 140 cases.
The Covid-19 cases are increasing at a time when the country and the world is in the festive season, a period of merry making and increased travelling.
Despite the festive season mood, members of the public have been urged to observe Covid-19 prevention measures and stick to laid down regulations.
Citizens are encouraged to properly wear their masks, observe social distancing while minimising on unnecessary gatherings and travelling.
Source - chronicle