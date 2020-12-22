Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Half-baked student teachers recalled

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Higher and Tertiary Education ministry has recalled student teachers, who had already been deployed for teaching practice, to continue face-to-face tutorials at their respective campuses.

The authorities' decision to recall the student teachers comes on the back of the ministry's conviction that the students are not adequately prepared for teaching practice.

In a notice to principals of teachers colleges, tertiary education programmes assistant director Christopher Mudzingwa said teaching practice deployment of the January 2021 group has been pushed to May 2021.

"The class of students who started their course in January 2020 should continue with their face-to-face tutorials from January 4 to March 26, 2021 on campus in preparation for the teaching practice deployment in May 2021," he said.

Mudzingwa directed that the circulated academic calendar for 2021 should be strictly adhered to.

"In this regard, ensure that there is adequate preparation of student teachers towards their teaching practice," he added.

Authorities have insisted on the adequate preparation of student teachers before deployment for teaching practice despite demonstrations by the Council of Student Teachers (CST) last month.

The student teachers who protested against the decision to force them to repeat in 2021 were arrested, including CST leader Walter Muzamani.

They were arrested at Morgan Zintec Teachers' College in Harare and appeared at the magistrates court where they were released on bail.

Teacher training institutions, polytechnics and vocational training centres resumed studies in July after lessons were discontinued on March 24 as the government battled to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Most of the learning institutions had been turned into quarantine centres for locals returning from abroad as authorities sought to contain the spread of the virus.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

59 mins ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 76 Views

More free festive season condoms

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

1 hr ago | 71 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Zimra boss quits

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Cattle rustler wrestled down in a shop

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Bootlickers, praise-singers, and hero-worshippers greatest impediments to Zimbabwe's development

6 hrs ago | 534 Views

WATCH: Fuel tanker up in flames

9 hrs ago | 2912 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop violence

12 hrs ago | 1774 Views

MDC-T presidency in my bag, says Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Miner arrested for stealing own gold

12 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Khupe tightens grip on Marondera council

12 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Corpses pile up at Mpilo mortuary

12 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Taxi driver rapes, infects daughter with STI

12 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns of COVID-19 second wave

12 hrs ago | 741 Views

Artuz leader jailed 16 months over salary protest

12 hrs ago | 524 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project misses target

12 hrs ago | 886 Views

MDC-T members to pay $1 subscriptions

12 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zimbabwe set for Afghanistan Test

12 hrs ago | 116 Views

Unity Accord was meant to stop regime genocide

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

John Nkomo, Msika feast on CSC from the grave

12 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Govt denying pfumvudza workers COVID-19 risk allowances

12 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe records surge in household aid

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

Bleak Christmas as cost of living rises again

12 hrs ago | 376 Views

Ex-MDC MP urges Zimbabweans to abandon the Unity Day

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

Third term was a nightmare: Zimta

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa must find each other

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Gutsaruzhinji villagers feel neglected

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa stole our Christmas

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe has no official language, says Govt

12 hrs ago | 756 Views

New police spokesperson for Mat South

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

South Africa faces isolation

12 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Mandla Mpofu appointed Highlanders head coach

12 hrs ago | 363 Views

Three dead after car swept away

12 hrs ago | 627 Views

'Shun tribalism & regionalism'

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

23 Injured as Zimbabwe bound bus overturns in SA

13 hrs ago | 352 Views

River sweeps away taxi, killing three

13 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chaos at Forbes Border Post

13 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe hotels fully booked for Xmas

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF warns against abuse of social media

13 hrs ago | 188 Views

Kariba Dam water levels improve

13 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa says unity never wears' silent on gukurahundi genocide

13 hrs ago | 277 Views

'MDC-T condemns any form of secessionism in Zimbabwe'

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Machete robbers attack gold mine' steal 200kg ore

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

Economic growth stimulus precedes taxation

24 hrs ago | 344 Views

MLF mourns Edgar Gumede

24 hrs ago | 886 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days