Half-baked student teachers recalled

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Higher and Tertiary Education ministry has recalled student teachers, who had already been deployed for teaching practice, to continue face-to-face tutorials at their respective campuses.The authorities' decision to recall the student teachers comes on the back of the ministry's conviction that the students are not adequately prepared for teaching practice.In a notice to principals of teachers colleges, tertiary education programmes assistant director Christopher Mudzingwa said teaching practice deployment of the January 2021 group has been pushed to May 2021."The class of students who started their course in January 2020 should continue with their face-to-face tutorials from January 4 to March 26, 2021 on campus in preparation for the teaching practice deployment in May 2021," he said.Mudzingwa directed that the circulated academic calendar for 2021 should be strictly adhered to."In this regard, ensure that there is adequate preparation of student teachers towards their teaching practice," he added.Authorities have insisted on the adequate preparation of student teachers before deployment for teaching practice despite demonstrations by the Council of Student Teachers (CST) last month.The student teachers who protested against the decision to force them to repeat in 2021 were arrested, including CST leader Walter Muzamani.They were arrested at Morgan Zintec Teachers' College in Harare and appeared at the magistrates court where they were released on bail.Teacher training institutions, polytechnics and vocational training centres resumed studies in July after lessons were discontinued on March 24 as the government battled to contain the spread of Covid-19.Most of the learning institutions had been turned into quarantine centres for locals returning from abroad as authorities sought to contain the spread of the virus.