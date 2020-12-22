Latest News Editor's Choice


New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

Local health experts have warned the government to be on the lookout for a new Covid-19 variant which is causing new cases to surge in South Africa.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo said that with constant movement of people between the countries, there is a high possibility the new variant would reach Zimbabwe.

Beitbridge Border Post was officially reopened to the public on December 1, with travellers required to produce Covid-19 free PCR certificates issued not more than 48 hours before the date of travel.

There are however reports that hundreds of border jumpers are returning to Zimbabwe due to lax security and corruption by immigration officials.

Senior Hospital Doctors Association president Shingai Nyaguse-Chiurunge said the new variant of the virus is of concern and the government should ensure that health facilities are well equipped to handle new admissions.


