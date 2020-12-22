Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
INDUSTRY and Commerce minister, Sekai Nzenza, has unveiled a massive industrialisation plan which seeks to transform Zimbabwe's 94 manufacturing and commercial sub-sectors into a mouthwatering US$8 billion economy in the next three years.

The programme is in line with the Sadc Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2015-2063) and the Comesa Industrialisation Strategy (2017-2025), which are anchored on value-chain development and beneficiation.

According to the document plan submitted to Cabinet by Nzenza, seen by the Zimbabwe Independent this week, the plan focuses mainly on sectors like agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, wholesale and retail trade which, although capital intensive, are high on returns.

Nzenza is upbeat that local industrial, manufacturing and commerce sectors which are currently operating at below 30% capacity utilisation according to official statistics could be set for a major rebound if the plan is carefully and logically executed.

Currently, the sector accounts for 16,9% Gross Domestic Product and a labour force of 68 300 and is beset by myriad challenges which include inadequate energy, infrastructure, foreign currency shortages, antiquated equipment and high production costs.

It is yet to be seen if the ambitious plan will yield any fruit.

In the document, Nzenza says the success of this roadmap is hinged on robust engagements with all stakeholders and mobilisation of both local and foreign currency, commitment and buy-in from provincial structures in spearheading rural industrialisation which has already commenced to facilitate and promote the development of sustainable, innovative and globally competitive individual and commercial enterprises.

"In order to attain the National Vision of becoming an upper Middle Income Economy by 2030, the industrial sector is one of the key strategic pillars, whose role is to increase manufacturing sector value-added products, generate foreign currency and create employment.

"The local industrial, manufacturing and commerce sectors are facing the recent impact of Covid-19 which has disrupted global value chains and affected employment as companies reduced production. Robust implementation of the national and regional industrialisation policies and strategies will be accelerated and reposition the industrial and commercial sectors to contribute to the US$8 billion target," the document reads.

"Ongoing and planned investments include food, drink and tobacco. There are 23 ongoing and planned investments worth US$545 million. A total of 11 have been commissioned, four ongoing and eight planned investments. Textiles, clothing and leather investments, worth US$32 million are also planned. A total of five projects have been operationalised and three are still ongoing. There are six ongoing investments in timber, wood and furniture sectors worth US$14 million," Nzenza said in the document.

The document also indicates that it is projecting to build a US$1,5 billion metal and electricals manufacturing industry, of which three investments have already been operationalised and while five planned investments are underway, including the seemingly impossible task of reviving the derelict Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Ziscosteel).

Nzenza also envisages a booming US$85 million motor industry being established by 2023 and says already, three projects are ongoing and one is being planned.

According to the document, nine investment deals in the chemicals industry were recently operationalised while two are ongoing and five are being planned. Together, they are worth US$700 million.

On pharmaceuticals and fertilisers two are operationalised, one greenfield and four planned investments, valued at US$207 million.

The packaging sector has four investments operationalised, three ongoing and three planned worth US$41 million.

The document also spells out an ambitious agro-based rural industrialisation effort which will include the Kanyemba trade logistics hub, which is regarded as a model for rural industrialisation complimenting the devolution agenda.

Tugwi-Mukosi is earmarked for projects which include sugar and cotton industry expansion through irrigation projects, fish canning and beef production.

"Community Share Ownership's Trusts will be the vehicles for accelerated rural industrialisation," Nzenza projected.

According to the document, nine investment deals in the chemicals industry were recently operationalised while two are ongoing and five are being planned. Together, they are worth US$700 million.

On pharmaceuticals and fertilisers two are operationalised, one greenfield and four planned investments, valued at US$207 million.

The packaging sector has four investments operationalised, three ongoing and three planned worth US$41 million.

The document also spells out an ambitious agro-based rural industrialisation effort which will include the Kanyemba trade logistics hub, which is regarded as a model for rural industrialisation complimenting the devolution agenda.

Tugwi-Mukosi is earmarked for projects which include sugar and cotton industry expansion through irrigation projects, fish canning and beef production.

"Community Share Ownership's Trusts will be the vehicles for accelerated rural industrialisation," Nzenza projected.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

19 mins ago | 13 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

50 mins ago | 181 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

11 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

11 hrs ago | 2036 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

12 hrs ago | 2917 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

12 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

12 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

12 hrs ago | 841 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

12 hrs ago | 1413 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

12 hrs ago | 331 Views

Heavy rains collapse city road network

12 hrs ago | 1178 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

12 hrs ago | 636 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

12 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

12 hrs ago | 525 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

CPU teams on high alert

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

12 hrs ago | 434 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

20 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

21 hrs ago | 1001 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

21 hrs ago | 1616 Views

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

23 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Half-baked student teachers recalled

23 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

23 hrs ago | 406 Views

More free festive season condoms

23 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

23 hrs ago | 428 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zimra boss quits

23 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

23 hrs ago | 941 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days