Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
BUILDING layer upon layer of tradition, pre-Christmas television and billboard advertisements and glittering decorations are now some kind of cultural event. Or so the advertising industry would have us believe.

There is no doubt that such advertising is an important signal to get us into the festive mood. This year, however, is a tough one due to the negative effects of Covid-19,
which has ravaged economies worldwide and left nearly two million people dead.

Planning for these events began long before the pandemic arrived.

It is tricky to celebrate the bringing together of families when that is what they probably cannot do this year because of both travel and social gathering restrictions. So is it fantasy, a child's point of view, or humour?

In an economic crisis, is this any time to be pushing luxury purchases?

And with an estimated 30% of Zimbabwe formal workers having been left jobless during the course of 2020 as companies reeled from the effects of the global pandemic and deteriorating economic environment, who can afford these luxury purchases that make Christmas what it has always been?

Zimbabwe was already a nation battling a severe economic lapse punctuated by inflation eroding earnings, a cash crisis, forex shortages and dampened investor confidence by the time the pandemic hit.

When it did, it simply pushed the country over the very brink it has been staggering on for some time.

During the course of the year, workers endured tough times as salaries were eroded by inflation which reached a postdollarisation high of 838% in July 2020.

Although it has since reduced to just  above 400%, it still remains the second highest in the world after Venezuela.

Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe president Israel Murefu said that as much 30% of the country's formal sector lost their jobs as the pandemic ravaged the country's battered economy.

The country's National Employment Council estimates that 1,2 million workers were thrown onto the streets over a period of 18 months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and other economic ills.

At the height of national lockdown in April this year several companies terminated contracts for short-term workers while some reduced working hours and cut salaries for permanent workers.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) Secretary General Japhet Moyo told this publication that most small companies wound up their operations in 2020.

"There were massive disruptions in production in 2020 resulting in small business completely folding up. The plight of many workers was dire in 2020. Those workers who survived had to endure long periods without salaries or on half pay," Moyo said.

"Wages were already affected by the SI 142 of 2019 and the majority of workers never recovered.The majority are going for the festive season with salaries that would not last them until January."

Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe executive director Nester Mukwewa said the tourism sector was the hardest hit.

"The Retrenchment Board has the information on names of companies that retrenched in 2020," she said. "As you may be aware the tourism sector was the worst affected by the pandemic and had to shed off some employees."

After the economy declined by 4,1% this year, Treasury expects it to grow by 7,4% in 2021, while creating 151 000 formal jobs in the process. But experts say without substantive reforms such targets remain a pipedream.

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce estimates that 25% of jobs were lost in the tourism sector alone as a result of the scourge. Government, which is looking to domestic tourism to drive the revival of the sector, previously announced it was setting aside ZW$500 million (about US$6,1 million) for the revival of the sector, which money in the end never came. This is part of a fictitious ZW$18 billion (about US$220 million) stimulus package promised by the government to resuscitate businesses that were hit hard by Covid-19-induced lockdowns.

Tourism minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu said the government wanted to resuscitate the industry by increasing its capacity utilisation from the current 40% to 60% by the first quarter of next year.

"Realistically, we are looking at the capacity utilisation for the sector to go up to 60% by the end of the first quarter of next year," Ndhlovu said.

"The fortnightly reports we get from the hotels show that their performances have been erratic. One fortnight the performance is good and another fortnight, the performance is not so good," he said.

Traditionally, no other sector benefits from the festive season more than tourism and hospitality.



Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

1 min ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

21 mins ago | 13 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

51 mins ago | 190 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

11 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

12 hrs ago | 2039 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

12 hrs ago | 2920 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

12 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

12 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

12 hrs ago | 843 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

12 hrs ago | 1416 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

12 hrs ago | 331 Views

Heavy rains collapse city road network

12 hrs ago | 1179 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

12 hrs ago | 368 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

12 hrs ago | 637 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

12 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

12 hrs ago | 525 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

CPU teams on high alert

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

12 hrs ago | 434 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

12 hrs ago | 471 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

20 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

21 hrs ago | 1001 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

21 hrs ago | 1616 Views

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

23 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Half-baked student teachers recalled

23 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

23 hrs ago | 406 Views

More free festive season condoms

23 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

23 hrs ago | 428 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Zimra boss quits

23 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

23 hrs ago | 942 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days