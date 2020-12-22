Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda has disowned a woman who once masqueraded as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's daughter to dispossess a Shamva miner, John Maungwa, of his mine by name dropping his name and that of State Security minister Owen Mudha Ncube.Chikafu had been reportedly using the names of Sibanda and Ncube to defy court orders which gave Maungwa unfettered rights over his Wickman 23 Mine in Umfurudzi Game Park.In a statement on his behalf by the Director-General of Policy, Public Relations and International Affairs Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, Sibanda distanced himself from Chikafu's shenanigans and utterances."It should be noted that as a matter of fact the Commander Defence Forces (CDF) has no business or knowledge about the said lady Chantelle Chikafu and therefore can't be held responsible for her alleged utterances. The ZDF is a professional, loyal and a patriotic defence force which does not involve itself in activities that are designed to settle civil disputes involving private citizens," wrote Chipwere.He said Sibanda subscribes to the philosophy of professionalism on issues of national interest."The ZDF and CDF in particular, remains guided by Section 212 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which mandates "the defence forces to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security and its interests and its territorial integrity and to uphold its Constitution," he saidMeanwhile Maungwa who has been in police custody for the past two nights for allegedly stealing gold ore at his own mine which had been mined by Chikafu and Shamva North legislator Oscar Gorerino has been sent to remand prison awaiting his bail application today after the State opposed bail. Chikafu made the report that the miner had stolen 390 tonnes of gold ore which she had mined together with Gorerino at the disputed mine.However reports coming from Shamva are that soon after Maungwa was sent to prison Chikafu and Gorerino mobilised their gang and rushed to the mine to resume their illegal mining operations defying court orders, police, provincial Joint Operation Command (JOC) and Zimparks directive to cease operations in favour of Maungwa.