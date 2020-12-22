Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda has disowned a woman who once masqueraded as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's daughter to dispossess a Shamva miner, John Maungwa, of his mine by name dropping his name and that of State Security minister Owen Mudha Ncube.

Chikafu had been reportedly using the names of Sibanda and Ncube to defy court orders which gave Maungwa unfettered rights over his Wickman 23 Mine in Umfurudzi Game Park.

In a statement on his behalf by the Director-General of Policy, Public Relations and International Affairs Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, Sibanda distanced himself from Chikafu's shenanigans and utterances.

"It should be noted that as a matter of fact the Commander Defence Forces (CDF) has no business or knowledge about the said lady Chantelle Chikafu and therefore can't be held responsible for her alleged utterances. The ZDF is a professional, loyal and a patriotic defence force which does not involve itself in activities that are designed to settle civil disputes involving private citizens," wrote Chipwere.

He said Sibanda subscribes to the philosophy of professionalism on issues of national interest.

"The ZDF and CDF in particular, remains guided by Section 212 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which mandates "the defence forces to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security and its interests and its territorial integrity and to uphold its Constitution," he said

Meanwhile Maungwa who has been in police custody for the past two nights for allegedly stealing gold ore at his own mine which had been mined by Chikafu and Shamva North legislator Oscar Gorerino has been sent to remand prison awaiting his bail application today after the State opposed bail. Chikafu made the report that the miner had stolen 390 tonnes of gold ore which she had mined together with Gorerino at the disputed mine.

However reports coming from Shamva are that soon after Maungwa was sent to prison Chikafu and Gorerino mobilised their gang and rushed to the mine to resume their illegal mining operations defying court orders, police, provincial Joint Operation Command (JOC) and Zimparks directive to cease operations in favour of Maungwa.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

2 mins ago | 3 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

23 mins ago | 15 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

53 mins ago | 201 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

12 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

12 hrs ago | 2049 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

12 hrs ago | 2926 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

12 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

12 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

12 hrs ago | 844 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

12 hrs ago | 1419 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

12 hrs ago | 332 Views

Heavy rains collapse city road network

12 hrs ago | 1182 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

12 hrs ago | 638 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

12 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

12 hrs ago | 525 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

CPU teams on high alert

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

12 hrs ago | 435 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

12 hrs ago | 473 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

20 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

21 hrs ago | 1001 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

21 hrs ago | 1616 Views

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

23 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Half-baked student teachers recalled

23 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

23 hrs ago | 406 Views

More free festive season condoms

23 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

23 hrs ago | 428 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Zimra boss quits

23 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

23 hrs ago | 943 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days