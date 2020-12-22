Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Parly bemoans underfunding of Transport ministry

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development has expressed concern over the funding gap for the Transport ministry, saying it would affect reconstruction of roads.

This was revealed in a report on the 2021 National Budget presented recently in the National Assembly by committee chairperson Oscar Gorerino (Zanu-PF — Shamva).

"The committee notes that the road infrastructure sub-sector requires major funding, taking into consideration the backlog in maintenance and rehabilitation of the major roads," Gorerino said.

"Continued sidelining of roads results in further deterioration of the infrastructure and this eventually leads to increased funding requirements," he said.

Gorerino said, to date, there were a number of bridges and roads that were damaged by heavy rains, but had not been repaired because of lack of funding.

"The committee notes that there is need for funding for the upgrading and rehabilitation of infrastructure and services towards efficient systems for business and the public, particularly roads that do not attract investment," the committee said.

Transport management required officers to be mobile during inspections and patrols and there is need for funding provision for the Roads Department to replenish its vehicle fleet to allow for smooth operations.

Gorerino said his committee had noted that the under-investment in the rail sector would make it difficult to achieve the National Development Strategy One (NDS1) goals.

"The 2021 budget targets the reduction of the cost of transportation to 4,5 cents per tonne per kilometre rate for freight in 2021 from five cents in 2020, which will ease the burden on the road networks as well as reducing the costs of transportation of goods and services. On the other hand, the target under the NDS1 is to increase the proportion of track meeting set standards," Gorerino said.

He said the revival of the national rail system was vital, as it was the cheapest way to transport agricultural produce, minerals and other heavy cargo.

Gorerino urged the Finance ministry in the interim, to provide adequate resources for maintenance works to allow the existing infrastructure to aid business.

"There is also need for the completion of the search for partnerships for institutions such as the National Railways of Zimbabwe and Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd for the recapitalisation of the entities," the report said

He recommended the speedy conclusion of the proposed reforms of these institutions given the importance of rail and air transport.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora allies in demo over voters roll

1 min ago | 0 Views

'Close all borders'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

4 mins ago | 5 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

56 mins ago | 214 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

12 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

12 hrs ago | 2056 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

12 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

12 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

12 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

12 hrs ago | 845 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

12 hrs ago | 1420 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

12 hrs ago | 332 Views

Heavy rains collapse city road network

12 hrs ago | 1184 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

12 hrs ago | 639 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

12 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

12 hrs ago | 525 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

CPU teams on high alert

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

12 hrs ago | 437 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

12 hrs ago | 474 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

20 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

21 hrs ago | 1001 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

21 hrs ago | 1616 Views

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

23 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Half-baked student teachers recalled

23 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

23 hrs ago | 406 Views

More free festive season condoms

23 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

23 hrs ago | 428 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Zimra boss quits

23 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

23 hrs ago | 943 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days