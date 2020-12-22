Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Close all borders'

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
HEALTH experts have called on the government to urgently close the borders, particularly the busy Beitbridge Border Post after a new COVID-19 variant was detected in neighbouring South Africa.

Already, five countries Germany, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia have suspended flights from South Africa to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 variant.

The virus is termed 501.V2 variant, and health experts have said it carries a heavier viral load.

With thousands of Zimbabweans based in South Africa returning home for the Christmas and New Year holidays, health experts fear the worst for the country, hence they called on the government to close borders.

"It's too late to close the South African border as there are thousands of people already committed to spending the festive season here in Zimbabwe," Mpilo chief executive officer Solwayo Ngwenya said in an interview.

"You (Zimbabweans) will have to deal with the ramifications of COVID-19, despite expert warnings and advice. People were warned not to travel, and repeatedly for months they were warned."

South Africa has recorded 931 000 cases of COVID-19, with almost 25 000 deaths, according to official statistics.

Excess mortality studies suggest a death toll of more than 5 000.

After the first wave peaked in July and August, the daily total for new cases fell dramatically.

However, the number of new infections began to rise steeply at the beginning of December, reaching 11 000 early this week.

Meanwhile, the Bulawayo City Council has banned annual public activities during the festive season citing escalation of COVID-19 infections.

The banned activities include the Jason Moyo Street Mall, Trade Fair funfairs and the Lunar Park, which are places in Bulawayo well known for lighting up the festive season as they attract huge crowds.

"The city would like to advise the public that the portion of Jason Moyo Street, of 8th Avenue between JMN Nkomo Street and Fife Street will not be closed this festive season to accommodate Christmas activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube said in a statement.

"Council will, in future, notify the public of any changes pertaining to the events at the Jason Moyo Street Mall, Trade Fair funfairs and Lunar Park activities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bulawayo City Council would like to apologise for any inconveniences likely to be caused."

Dube also advised Bulawayo residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing of masks and exercising social distancing, as well as avoiding public gatherings during the festive season.

The City of Bulawayo is once again recording a high number in daily infections and at least a death everyday.

According to the daily update from the Health and Child Care ministry, as at December 22, Bulawayo had 481 active cases and 90 deaths.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora allies in demo over voters roll

1 min ago | 0 Views

Parly bemoans underfunding of Transport ministry

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

4 mins ago | 5 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

56 mins ago | 214 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

12 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

12 hrs ago | 2056 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

12 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

12 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

12 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

12 hrs ago | 845 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

12 hrs ago | 1421 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

12 hrs ago | 332 Views

Heavy rains collapse city road network

12 hrs ago | 1184 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

12 hrs ago | 639 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

12 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

12 hrs ago | 525 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

CPU teams on high alert

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

12 hrs ago | 437 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

12 hrs ago | 474 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

20 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

21 hrs ago | 1001 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

21 hrs ago | 1616 Views

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

23 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Half-baked student teachers recalled

23 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

23 hrs ago | 406 Views

More free festive season condoms

23 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

23 hrs ago | 428 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Zimra boss quits

23 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

23 hrs ago | 943 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days