Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora allies in demo over voters roll

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE fight over the MDC-T party's voters roll to be used this Sunday at their extraordinary congress escalated yesterday after supporters of secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora staged a demonstration at the party headquarters in an attempt to discredit the one favoured by the party interim leader Thokozani Khupe.

Mwonzora's supporters claimed that Khupe's preferred voters roll, which is based on the 2014 MDC-T structures, which was adopted by the party, was not bona fide and was used by the MDC Alliance at their elective congress last year in Gweru.

Khupe and Mwonzora have repeatedly clashed over the voters roll.

Both are eying the MDC-T presidency in a bid to succeed the late founder and party leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who succumbed to cancer of the colon in February 2018.

Other contenders for the party presidency include acting chairperson Morgen Komichi and his deputy Elias Mudzuri.

Former Nkayi South legislator Abednico Bhebhe, who was recently expelled from the MDC-T on charges that he is an MDC Alliance lackey, charges which he denies, is also eying the presidency.

The haggling within the party, including accusations against Mwonzora that he allegedly tried to sneak in a "doctored" voters roll, ended up prompting Khupe to postpone the congress which was scheduled for last weekend to this Sunday.

Mwonzora had also been accused of manipulating the voters roll to accommodate his backers.

A party insider, who refused to be named, told NewsDay that Mwonzora's backers staged a mini demonstration.

"They mobilised and came to Richard Morgan Tsvangirai House, where a meeting of principals that are contesting the presidency was scheduled to begin. They were baying for Komichi's blood, accusing him of trying to rig the party elections by using MDC Alliance 2019 structures which the party used for its botched Gweru congress," the party insider said.

"The principals had to abort the meeting and opted to go and proceed with the meeting at Mudzuri's House where the previous national council meeting was held last week."

On Tuesday, Khupe and the other contestants were again forced to abort a meeting at the Richard Morgan Tsvangirai House and had to do it at Mudzuri's house after Mwonzora's backers staged a mini demonstration targeting Komichi, and accusing him of using the MDC Alliance voters roll.

The principals were locked up in the meeting until late into the night.

Komichi was assigned by the party last week to lead the verification of the voters roll.

The protesters were reportedly being led by Chitungwiza district chairperson Llyod Damba, Mashonaland East chairperson Piniel Denga and Hatfield treasurer Simon Hove.

To confirm the fight, there is a letter circulating on the party's WhatsApp platform, which was written by Damba, who is reportedly at the forefront of manipulating the voters roll on behalf of Mwonzora.

A letter leaked to NewsDay purportedly written by Damba, who is said to be a Team Dougie member, said the use of the MDC Alliance structures was an affront to the democratic tenets of the MDC-T according to the party constitution.

"Today, I was called by (Hon) Gift Chimanikire the deputy organising secretary. He also invited (Hon) Gandi Mudzingwa, the secretary for elections, to the round table as well as the Hon Giles Mutsekwa, the secretary for security. He informed me that data from almost seven districts was missing as well as the provincial main executive board," the letter read.

"I took with me all district chairpersons of Chitungwiza province. Before we submitted the list to him, we had an opportunity to look at the structures that they said were the authentic ones. The structures they allege are Chitungwiza structures of 2014 are in fact 2019 MDC Alliance structures that went to the ill-fated Gweru congress."

Damba said a number of party supporters, who were in the 2014 structures, had been purged and were not going to participate in the congress slated for the weekend.

"Even the most vocal persons on this platform are not on that structure we saw, meaning this is going to be a purely Alliance extraordinary congress which has nothing to do with the MDC T, the Supreme Court judgment and our party constitution, as well as two resolutions of the national council which barred those that had formed another political party or have joined another political party. It makes no sense for candidates who have chosen to be elected by the MDC Alliance people to come back and lead you," the letter said.

Without mentioning names, Damba accused some of the senior party members for clandestinely meeting with MDC Alliance officials, whom he said were setting the stage for chaos and violence and for loyal cadres to be violated and harassed.

However, party spokersperon, Tapiwa Mashakada refuted the allegations.

He told NewsDay that the voters roll was still being sorted out and yet to be finalised.

"Right now, they are cleaning up the voters roll. The process should be finished today (yesterday)," he said.

Khupe and Mwonzora are touted as the front runners ahead of the elections set to be held on Sunday.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Close all borders'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Parly bemoans underfunding of Transport ministry

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe army boss disowns Chikafu

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe suffers steep 30% job losses

5 mins ago | 5 Views

NRZ slapped with US$236m lawsuit

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe unveils US$8 billion industrialisation plan

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Old habits that will kill Zimbabweans

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Mafume seeks bail at High Court

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Hard truths of external hard drive data backup

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Four truck drivers have died at Beitbridge Border Post

56 mins ago | 215 Views

Christmas cheer for Sasai users as they get FREE access to 'Sasai Watch' and 'Sasai Moments' over the festive holidays

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Beitbridge's 22 unofficial ports of entry give Zimbabwe headaches

12 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Mnangagwa approved firing of NetOne boss

12 hrs ago | 2056 Views

'Mnangagwa will be President again in 2023,' says Ngarivhume

12 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Workers called back from holiday to patch up road for Mnangagwa's use

12 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions

12 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

12 hrs ago | 845 Views

Church seeks eviction order against pastor

12 hrs ago | 1421 Views

ZRP deploys more officers

12 hrs ago | 332 Views

Heavy rains collapse city road network

12 hrs ago | 1184 Views

FC Platinum edge Simba SC

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

Bogus cop, soldiers arrested for robbery

12 hrs ago | 639 Views

Released armed robber vanishes

12 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Border jumper drowns in Limpopo River

12 hrs ago | 525 Views

RBZ to lower borrowing costs

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

CPU teams on high alert

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chimanimani braces for Cyclone Chalane

12 hrs ago | 437 Views

SA firm drags NRZ to court

12 hrs ago | 474 Views

President Mnangagwa's 'Unity Day' speech, a sign of desperation and failure

20 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists SG dies

21 hrs ago | 1001 Views

SA minister blames truck drivers for Beitbridge congestion

21 hrs ago | 1616 Views

New Covid-19 variant worries health experts

23 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Half-baked student teachers recalled

23 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Zanu-PF pleads for national unity, silent on gukurahundi genocide

23 hrs ago | 406 Views

More free festive season condoms

23 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwe records 4 new Covid-19 deaths, 122 infections

23 hrs ago | 428 Views

UK offers to vaccinate Zimbabweans against Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Zimra boss quits

23 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Zimbabwean beetle makes a seasonal snack

23 hrs ago | 943 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days