Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police officer loses four teeth

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
You can't do this to me!

A Bulawayo police officer who runs a pool table business at Pumula North high density suburb shops lost four teeth after he was hit on the mouth with a rock by his employee for terminating his contract.

Albert Matangaidze not only deprived his boss, Constable Luke Mafunda, of his teeth, but he stabbed him in the stomach, for firing him.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident: "I can confirm that we arrested Albert Matangaidze for assaulting and stabbing Luke Mafunda. We urge members of the public to desist from engaging in any act of violence."

Clifford Phiri who witnessed the incident unfold on Monday at around 09:30PM said Mafunda fired Matangaidze and hired another man and this did not go down well with Matangaidze.

"Matangaidze was visibly drunk as he confronted his boss accusing him of terminating his contract without informing him or stating the reasons which led him to do so. Mafunda told him that he felt he was doing him a disservice as he was not managing his snooker well resulting in him making losses," said Phiri.

It seems that stoked Matangaidze's anger as he broke a beer bottle and used it as a weapon on Mafunda.

"He charged at Mafunda, saying you can't do this to me and stabbed him in the stomach. Mafunda fell on the ground. While he was writhing in agony on the ground, Matangaidze reached for a rock and hit him several times on the head and mouth causing him to lose four teeth," said Phiri.

A source close to investigations said Mafunda was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Matangaidze was reported to the police leading to his arrest.

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Furore over special road fee

34 secs ago | 1 Views

$150,000 assault damages for teen

59 secs ago | 1 Views

Spectre of a donor-funded Christmas

1 min ago | 1 Views

Central government at the epicentre of the challenges facing local authorities

12 hrs ago | 954 Views

Beitbridge border delays cost R700m

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

Dongozi died from Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Support local products, Zimbabweans told

15 hrs ago | 509 Views

So, did ED also 'disparage' Zimbabwe, and sound like a 'nefarious detractor'?

15 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Buglar nabbed wearing stolen clothes

23 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Christmas and end of year message from ZAPU President

24 hrs ago | 870 Views

Unchecked Xenophobia in SA to cause Civil Unrest Domino Effect in the Region

24 hrs ago | 1377 Views

'Zanu-PF will win 2023 because opposition lacks unity' - nonsense, unity will never ever supplant competence

24 hrs ago | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days